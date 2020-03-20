News

Police appeal for assistance after pedestrian allegedly hit by car

By Shepparton News

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance after a man was hit by a car in Shepparton on March 15.

Police have been told two men were leaving a licensed venue when a blue Holden sedan pulled over on Wyndham St, near the intersection of Fryers St, about 2.30am.

A short verbal altercation occurred through the window of the car before the driver reversed and drove at the pair.

One man managed to jump out of the way but the other, a 21-year-old Kialla man, was struck.

He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital.

The male driver of the car fled the scene and drove east down Fryers St.

Detectives have released an image of a driver that may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

