Shepparton man takes toilet paper back to IGA to help out

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Small act of kindness: An anonymous shopper at Fairleys IGA Shepparton took toilet paper back so workers could give it to a man with cerebral palsy and an elderly woman.

A regular at Fairleys SUPA IGA Shepparton took his toilet paper back so workers could give it to a local man with cerebral palsy and an elderly woman struggling to find supplies.

Store manager Steven Murray said the man, who wished to remain unnamed, became upset when he learnt they couldn't find toilet paper earlier this week.

“He was talking to our home delivery specialist who told him we have two customers, one with cerebral palsy in a wheelchair, the other, a 93-year-old woman who has been shopping for us for 93 years,” Mr Murray said.

“So the guy says: ‘I’ve got extra, I’ll bring it in.'”

The unnamed Shepparton local brought in 45 rolls of toilet paper, telling Mr Murray he just wanted to ‘chip in'.

“When he came in, he had a chat with me and I told him it was fantastic to see the community spirit in these times,” Mr Murray said.

“I tried to give him a box of choccies, but he said no, he didn’t want to make a fuss.”

The toilet paper was divided between the man with cerebral palsy and the elderly woman.

“We didn’t charge them, we just wanted to look after them,” Mr Murray said.

Mr Murray said it was important in these times to remember Australia produced enough food for 75 million people, three times the nation's population.

“We’re an exporting nation, but we’re not exporting anymore due to restrictions which means we have more than enough,” he said.

“Everyone needs to slow down and take a breath.”

