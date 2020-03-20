Mat’s Hot Shop brings the sauce to Australia

As a young person growing up in Shepparton, Mat Garthwaite did not like spicy food at all.

“My mum is English, and her cooking was always bland,” he said.

“I didn’t eat much spicy food until I moved to Melbourne, and my housemate would put fresh chilli through everything we cooked.

“I hated it, I was burning up every time.”

But things have well and truly changed.

Passion for natural, spicy flavours: Mat lives in Mooroopna, and sells hot sauce around Australia and the world.

While he jokingly refers to himself as a “hot sauce sommelier”, it’s not far from the truth — he sells more than 100 varieties of the spicy condiment made from chilli and vinegar, throughout Australia and the world.

And he does it all from a house in Mooroopna.

“I get orders from Shepparton, and I don’t know if people realise I’m from across the river,” he said.

“Sometimes I think I should just drive it.”

He launched his business, Mat's Hot Shop, about a year ago, after he was made redundant.

“I worked in the music industry for 15 years, touring the world as a DJ artist,” he said.

“My girlfriend lives in New York, and I go there quite often, and saw what was going on with the hot sauce industry there.

“I saw a gap in Australia, and I thought I should bring these products here.”

Having no business experience whatsoever, but driven by his “passion” for spice, Mat sacrificed his city lifestyle and moved back into his parents’ place in Mooroopna.

He hit the books, and studied the ins and outs of importation.

Not your average sauce: only a fraction of the 100 different types of hot sauce Mat sells.

And people have taken to it — he launched his website in March last year, and while he is not yet making a profit, the business is growing day by day.

“Demand has been crazy, and it hasn’t really slowed down,” he said.

“Every shipment I do sells out just as quick, and the shipments are getting bigger each time.”

As for all the different flavours, Mat insists he can tell most apart, especially between natural sauces and ones made from artificial ingredients.

“We’re not into novelty or extreme heat, which is when it tastes metallic or like battery acid,” he said.

“We have access to natural chillies that are super hot, so we can create these extremes without artificial ingredients.”

Made locally, from local suppliers: Mat's first foray into the hot sauce world, made with SPC fruit.

And he proves his point multiple times a week at farmers’ markets all over Victoria, including Violet Town, where he consults directly with customers to find their perfect sauce.

“I do find there are a lot of people who are scarred by bad hot sauce,” he said.

“I can show them hot sauce isn’t just the red sauce full of vinegar.”

He sells some unusual ones, the strangest being a sauce that tastes like watermelon and bubblegum, flavoured with prickly pear cactus juice.

He has even delved into the market himself, releasing his first original sauce — a ‘peach mango habenaro hot sauce’, made in Shepparton, using peaches and mango nectar from SPC.

“It’s outselling everything at the moment,” he said.

He hopes his business will grow to become a big player in the international hot sauce arena.

But one of the best parts for Mat is sharing his passion with his mates and the community.

“I’m very fulfilled when I find a customer who has had a bad experience with hot sauce, and I can offer them a natural product that they will keep using,” he said.

Find Mat's hot sauce at matshotshop.com