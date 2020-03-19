‘You’re not welcome’: Melbourne shoppers raid Shepparton supermarkets

Irate locals are calling for supermarkets to enforce stricter limits as reports spread of "convoys" of people from as far as Melbourne arriving in Greater Shepparton to strip shelves of supplies.

Widespread panic-buying sparked by coronavirus fears has seen metro shoppers allegedly rush to regional centres in droves to gut already strapped grocery stores.

Shepparton local Barbara Bikoff, 69, said two ladies she did not recognise approached her at Safeway in the plaza at about 1 pm on Wednesday asking where the detergent was kept.

“I asked them where they were from because I hadn’t seen them before, and I know most people around here,” she said.

“One of the ladies was from Prahran and one was from Reservoir.

“They told me 10 of them had come here from Melbourne in a convoy of quite a few cars with car fridges to buy food.

“I told them they weren’t welcome here and they ran off.

“The mongrels are coming from Melbourne and not giving locals a chance.

“Why can’t supermarkets just let 30 people in at a time and ask for ID, and if they’re not from this area, not let them in?

“It’s beyond a joke.”

The shelves at Fairleys Supa IGA are stripped of supplies as panic-buying continues.

While Fairleys Supa IGA store manager Steven Murray said out-of-town shoppers had bypassed his store to date, he was keeping an eye out.

“We're ready, we have guys out the front on bus watch. And if they do come here, they will be turned away,” he said.

“Our priority is our customers and our community. We've had enough of a tough time serving our locals, much less with these yahoos turning up.”

Reports have also circulated of Melbourne shoppers pouring into Ritchies IGA Numurkah on Tuesday.

However, Ritchies Supa IGA chief executive Fred Harrison said he was not aware of any "major busloads".

“Allegedly these metro shoppers are heading all around Victoria, but they certainly haven't made it to the Numurkah store,” he said.

The reports have been described as “un-Australian” by Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum.

He blasted the behaviour and suggested supermarkets could somehow ration supplies to shoppers from outside the region.

He admitted the out-of-towners’ actions were legal but were disruptive to social order.

“They have supermarkets in their own city,” he said.

“Supermarkets are established in every town and suburb based on population.

“They (shoppers) are saying: ‘bugger that; we’ll go and raid the Goulburn Valley’.

“I think it is just so wrong. Wrong in every regard. But there’s nothing the government can do about it.

“If you’ve come in from 100 km away simply to raid a supermarket, you need to be put back on the bus and sent packing.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket giant had not heard of any reports or evidence to support the claims, but called for courtesy and respect from shoppers.

“There is now a per-customer, per-shop limit of two items from any single category on most packaged products regardless of brand or variety,” the spokesperson said.

“We ask customers to please respect the limits and only buy what they need, to help as many Australians as possible access the products they need.”

While Coles did not confirm the reports, a spokesperson said current purchase limits applied to all customers in all supermarkets nationally.