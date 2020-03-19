Dookie community helps raise $30k for Good Friday Appeal

The only thing missing from the Devenish, Dookie and District Good Friday Appeal was the fireworks — but that didn't even dampen the festivities.

About 300 people helped raise $30 000 on Saturday for the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

As part of the committee's appeal, it brings the yearly total up to $70 000 with predictions hoping to raise a further $5000.

Visitors to the Dookie Recreation Reserve could enjoy jumping castles, show ‘n’ shine, a petting zoo and live music, or could bid on an item in the auction conducted by Kevin Hicks Real Esate.

Going, gone: The auction of donated goods and items helped raise $30 000 on the day.

Committee area manager Neil Lonie said the highlight was the generosity of the people involved.

“They put the first 20 items up and made sure the kids at the front all went home with something,” he said.

“Then they said that Kevin Hicks was paying for all of it.

“When it comes to the children's hospital, people always seem to donate more than we asked them to.

“For the show ‘n’ shine it was $5 entry but some would instead give $50.

“That's an example of the generosity that people showed on the day."

Less than 24 hours before the event, Greater Shepparton City Council said there was incomplete paperwork regarding a permit, which meant the fireworks couldn't go ahead.

All aboard: Youngsters choose the easy way to get around the Dookie Recreation Reserve.

Mr Lonie it was still a remarkable day considering the last minute decision on fireworks and other events cancelling due to corovavirus fears.

“No fireworks certainly affected the event,” he said.

“After the auction, no-one stayed around but I'm still very pleased with how it all went.

“We were lucky to be able to host this event considering so many events have been cancelled.

“If it was this weekend, we would be forced to cancel.

“Next year if we can get the paperwork all sorted through council I can't see the fireworks not going ahead.”