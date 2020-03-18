Self-isolating? Why not play a board game?

As the threat of coronavirus continues to loom, self-isolation is looking like a reality for most of us.

But instead of wasting your two weeks at home browsing Netflix and anxiously checking your dwindling toilet paper supply, why not play a board game?

The News chatted to local experts from the Goulburn Valley Gamers’ Guild about the best games to play to beat the virus blues.

And whether you are home solo or sharing the house, fiercely competitive or just looking for a fun time, there is an option for everyone.

“You can either take each other on in a competitive game or find a game that requires you to co-operate to beat the game as a group,” committee secretary Matthew Bowles said.

“If you're home alone or the only one in quarantine, some co-operative games work as a team of one.

“Or there's a range of adventure games and some competitive games that let you play alone and try to beat your high score.”

Ironically, the GV Gamers’ Guild top pick for co-operative games is Pandemic.

In this hit board game, several virulent diseases have broken out simultaneously across the world.

Players are disease-fighting specialists with the mission to treat disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues before they get out of hand.

“I have joked with friends that being good at this game makes you uniquely qualified to deal with a medical crisis,” Mr Bowles said.

“It could be a mix of ironic fun if you're house-bound, but for some it might be too close to home.”

Adventure games like Gloomhaven, Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth and The 7th Continent are also top of the list.

“If you have a really, really long time, these games have lots of different short chapters, quests, scenarios or missions, which would take weeks if not months to get through,” Mr Bowles said.

Committee member Dave Barlow recommends Spirit Island, where gamers play as an island that is fighting off "nefarious" settlers.

Dead of Winter is also a favourite, with participants playing as a rag-tag group trying to survive a zombie apocalypse — but one player could be a traitor.

And for the Star Wars fans, there's Imperial Assault.

“This is particularly good for groups that have that one guy or girl that everyone else wants to beat,” Mr Barlow said.

“In Imperial Assault, one person plays the imperial troops trying to stop the rebel forces from achieving the various goals that each mission requires.

“It's a great time and feels like you're walking around with the characters you love from the movies.”

GV Gamers’ Guild member Ranga Dunstone tipped Arkham Horror as a crowd favourite.

Set in the fictional world of HP Lovecraft, players work together to rid Arkham's streets of monsters and close portals to other dimensions.

Going it alone?

Committee member Tim Holgate recommends "in-depth" game Mage Knight.

“Take the role of an adventuring mage in a hostile land — gather allies, gain powerful spells and defeat cities with your magic,” Mr Holgate said.

“It's one of the heavier tabletop games but as you level-up those restrictive rules get broken and your character starts to feel truly powerful.”

For a more regular game that won't outstay its welcome, GV Gamers’ Brandon Pomeroy suggests Flamme Rouge.

“It's a cycling game that feels like a stage of the Tour Down Under or Tour De France is happening on your kitchen table,” he said.

“The longevity comes when you decide to simulate a long week of racing with the Grand Tour rules that let you collect points for winning particular circuits and legs of the overall race.”

Mr Barlow and fellow committee member Justin Hawkins recommend Chronicles of Crime.

If you liked Cluedo but always wanted to feel more like the investigator than the investigated, this game is for you.

In this detective adventure, players set about solving a crime using deduction, asking characters for information, finding patterns — and just generally nosing around.

Once you've solved the case (or done your best), reset the game and try the next case.

Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective and Detective: A Modern Crime Board Game will also be a hit with aspiring investigators.

And if you have a few people to game with and like classics such as Monopoly, Mr Bowles recommends Monopoly: Tropical Tycoon.

“This runs some of the game via a silly story DVD. It's great for laughs and the voice acting isn't the worst,” he said.

For more information on these games, the local gamers’ guild recommends heading to boardgamegeek.com — like IMDb but for board games.

