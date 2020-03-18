Possum skin cloak for Shepparton’s Koori Court

Workshops are being held at Shepparton's Kaiela Arts to create a large possum skin cloak to be displayed at the city's Koori Court in the Shepparton Law Court building on Wyndham St.

Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta man Tiriki Onus is leading a 15-member team of indigenous craft workers at the High St gallery in the month-long project.

Mr Onus is head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne and son of renowned Scottish-indigenous artist Lin Onus.

Mr Onus said the possum skin cloak held a special significance for indigenous people.

“There is no more significant cultural practice than possum skin cloaks for Aboriginal people in south-eastern Australia,” he said.

“People's stories would be told with clan designs and inscriptions on the skin inside the cloak. When it came time for ceremony we would turn the cloaks inside out and they became symbols of authority and strength.”

Mr Onus said possum and kangaroo skin cloaks were given to babies at birth and were then added to throughout life, until the wearer died and they were buried in their cloak.

“All three of my daughters have their own cloaks, but I've been so busy I still haven't made one for myself,” he said.

He said cloak-making ceased for 140 years during the colonial era.

“It was illegal for a long time, but elements were kept alive. It's been embraced in my family — my father and grandfather helped keep it alive,” he said.

Mr Onus said cloaks were highly valued by early settlers.

“They were stolen and worn by the early squatters to keep warm. They are incredibly warm. When I go camping I take a possum-skin cloak — you don't need anything else,” he said.

Mr Onus said the biggest cloak he had made used 50 skins, which was valued at about $2000 not including labour.

He said the Shepparton cloak would consist of 20 possum skins imported from New Zealand, where they were classed as a pest.

Mr Onus said the skins would be trimmed to fit and then lined up head to tail. They would then be pinned out and stitched with wax thread.

“Traditional techniques used kangaroo tail sinew — it's incredibly strong but very labour intensive. These cloaks are just as valid — the old people would always adapt,” he said.

Mr Onus said he hoped that by hanging a possum skin cloak at Shepparton's Koori Court, indigenous people would feel a sense of connection and safety.

“A lot of our institutions are not seen as places where we see ourselves. The ability to see our law and lore can bring a sense of security and healing for Aboriginal people,” he said.

At the first workshop on Friday, Mr Onus said he planned to have the cloak stitched together in two to three weeks before starting work on the overall design.