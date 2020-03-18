News

Possum skin cloak for Shepparton’s Koori Court

By John Lewis

Aunty Kella Robinson stitches the possum skin cloak now being made at Kaiela Arts.

1 of 1

Workshops are being held at Shepparton's Kaiela Arts to create a large possum skin cloak to be displayed at the city's Koori Court in the Shepparton Law Court building on Wyndham St.

Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta man Tiriki Onus is leading a 15-member team of indigenous craft workers at the High St gallery in the month-long project.

Mr Onus is head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne and son of renowned Scottish-indigenous artist Lin Onus.

Mr Onus said the possum skin cloak held a special significance for indigenous people.

“There is no more significant cultural practice than possum skin cloaks for Aboriginal people in south-eastern Australia,” he said.

“People's stories would be told with clan designs and inscriptions on the skin inside the cloak. When it came time for ceremony we would turn the cloaks inside out and they became symbols of authority and strength.”

Mr Onus said possum and kangaroo skin cloaks were given to babies at birth and were then added to throughout life, until the wearer died and they were buried in their cloak.

“All three of my daughters have their own cloaks, but I've been so busy I still haven't made one for myself,” he said.

Yorta Yorta man Tirriki Onus is leading the possum skin cloak-making workshops at Shepparton's Kaiela Arts. Mr Onus is head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne and son of renowned Scottish-indigenous artist Lin Onus.

He said cloak-making ceased for 140 years during the colonial era.

“It was illegal for a long time, but elements were kept alive. It's been embraced in my family — my father and grandfather helped keep it alive,” he said.

Mr Onus said cloaks were highly valued by early settlers.

“They were stolen and worn by the early squatters to keep warm. They are incredibly warm. When I go camping I take a possum-skin cloak — you don't need anything else,” he said.

Mr Onus said the biggest cloak he had made used 50 skins, which was valued at about $2000 not including labour.

He said the Shepparton cloak would consist of 20 possum skins imported from New Zealand, where they were classed as a pest.

About 20 possum skins imported from New Zealand are being used to make the Koori Court cloak.

Mr Onus said the skins would be trimmed to fit and then lined up head to tail. They would then be pinned out and stitched with wax thread.

“Traditional techniques used kangaroo tail sinew — it's incredibly strong but very labour intensive. These cloaks are just as valid — the old people would always adapt,” he said.

Mr Onus said he hoped that by hanging a possum skin cloak at Shepparton's Koori Court, indigenous people would feel a sense of connection and safety.

“A lot of our institutions are not seen as places where we see ourselves. The ability to see our law and lore can bring a sense of security and healing for Aboriginal people,” he said.

At the first workshop on Friday, Mr Onus said he planned to have the cloak stitched together in two to three weeks before starting work on the overall design.

Latest articles

Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season, based on Cricket...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Covid-19 | Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. All district football and netball leagues are to be put on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton to make call on grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive was meeting last night in...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

New laws taking high-speed hoons off Goulburn Valley roads

High-speed hoons and dangerous drivers will be immediately taken off Goulburn Valley roads after new laws were passed in state parliament last week.

Liz Mellino
News

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 screening station and acute respiratory clinic. The screening station is located in front of the GV Health Emergency Department and will test members of the public who have...

Morgan Dyer