News

Anzac Day services cancelled due to coronavirus

By James Bennett

The Shepparton RSL sub-branch has decided to cancel the traditional Anzac Day dawn service.

1 of 1

Fallen soldiers will still be honoured by the Shepparton RSL sub-branch at this year's Anzac Day services but members of the public will not be allowed to attend.

Sub-branch president Bob Wilkie confirmed the Mooroopna service and dawn service will be cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.

But residents won't entirely miss out on viewing the traditional 11 am event.

Mr Wilkie said measures would be put in place to live-stream the ceremony.

Murchison has cancelled selling Anzac Day badges in the lead-up to the day, and its gunfire breakfast has also been cancelled.

Murchison will host a service, however no members of the public will be allowed to attend. It will be open to a select number of branch members.

The Tatura and Dookie RSL sub-branches will make their final decision on the matter at meetings held later this week.

Read more on the coronavirus in the Goulburn Valley by following the Shepp News virus update here.

Food demand is ‘absolutely bonkers’

Leagues on hold until June under AFL guidelines

More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

Latest articles

News

Anzac Day services cancelled due to coronavirus

Fallen soldiers will still be honoured by the Shepparton RSL sub-branch at this year’s Anzac Day services but members of the public will not be allowed to attend. Sub-branch president Bob Wilkie confirmed the Mooroopna service and dawn service will...

James Bennett
News

More than 250 blood and plasma donors needed in Shepparton over the next month

The demand for blood supplies may increase, due to temporary fast-tracking of elective surgeries

Ed McLeish
News

Holidays put on hold

Shepparton locals have been advised to reconsider their need for overseas travel. The Australian Government have advised people regardless of their destination, age and health to consider carefully whether now is the right time to travel. Government...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

New laws taking high-speed hoons off Goulburn Valley roads

High-speed hoons and dangerous drivers will be immediately taken off Goulburn Valley roads after new laws were passed in state parliament last week.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Festival program cancelled due to coronavirus

Shepparton Festival organisers have announced they have decided to cancel the upcoming festival.

Shepparton News