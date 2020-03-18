Anzac Day services cancelled due to coronavirus

News
Anzac Day services cancelled due to coronavirusBy James Bennett
Fallen soldiers will still be honoured by the Shepparton RSL sub-branch at this year's Anzac Day services but members of the public will not be allowed to attend.
Sub-branch president Bob Wilkie confirmed the Mooroopna service and dawn service will be cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.
But residents won't entirely miss out on viewing the traditional 11 am event.
Mr Wilkie said measures would be put in place to live-stream the ceremony.
Murchison has cancelled selling Anzac Day badges in the lead-up to the day, and its gunfire breakfast has also been cancelled.
Murchison will host a service, however no members of the public will be allowed to attend. It will be open to a select number of branch members.
The Tatura and Dookie RSL sub-branches will make their final decision on the matter at meetings held later this week.
