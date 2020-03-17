News

Shepparton’s largest employers enact pandemic plans

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Two of Greater Shepparton's largest employers, SPC and Goulburn-Murray Water, have plans in place to keep staff safe from coronavirus.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton’s biggest employers are taking measures to keep staff safe from the coronavirus, as the number of infections across Victoria climbs.

SPC chief executive Robert Giles said the company was trialling a ‘work from home’ day on Wednesday, requiring non-essential staff to work from home before consolidating the policy in coming weeks.

“We will have to keep some people at the factory and a certain percentage will work from home until further notice,” he said.

“We’ve also cancelled visits from non-critical contractors to protect our staff, and we’re also limiting the amount of people travelling between Richmond and Shepparton.”

Mr Giles also said up to 15 per cent of SPC’s product went to hospitals and aged care as part of its ProVital range.

He said there had been a 20 per cent increase in sales of the ProVital range in the past month, with many of SPC’s offshore competitors running out of stock as people around the world stockpile long shelf-life food.

“We’ve been told various competitors will be out of stock, but it’s too early to tell at the moment if we’ll run out of stock.

“We’re seeing sales of all of our main products including baked beans, crushed tomatoes and peaches double with panic buying.

“We have more people buying our product and they’re buying more of it.”

Two of Greater Shepparton's largest employers, SPC and Goulburn-Murray Water, have plans in place to keep staff safe from coronavirus.

Goulburn-Murray Water, which employs 482 people across all its offices, implemented a 14-day quarantine period for staff returning from overseas last week.

G-MW managing director Charmaine Quick said in a statement further measures had been taken such as paid leave for any staff including casuals experiencing flu-like symptoms and replacing face-to-face meetings with phone conversations.

“The situation is fluid and evolving daily,” she said.

“That’s why we are also preparing for our staff to work from home in increasing numbers.

“We are encouraging customers to make telephone inquiries wherever possible and adhere to government recommendations.”

Any G-MW employees with family members who fit into an at-risk category due to underlying health conditions were recommended to work at home.

Latest articles

News

Reward for Lulu’s return

Lulu is missing and she needs your help. The Australian bulldog disappeared from Barooga’s Wattletree Beach campsite in the Murray Valley Regional Park on Thursday, January 9. The young dog is three years old and went missing wearing a pink collar...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s largest employers enact pandemic plans

Greater Shepparton’s biggest employers are taking measures to keep staff safe from the coronavirus, as the number of infections across Victoria climbs. SPC chief executive Robert Giles said the company was trialling a ‘work from...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple. Who doesn’t love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura man arrested following the death of a flying fox

A Tatura man has been charged following an alleged animal cruelty incident involving a flying fox on the weekend. Tatura police Sergeant Darryl Phillips said police were called to an address in Ross St, Tatura at 11 am on Saturday following...

Liz Mellino