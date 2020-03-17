Bali Nine paintings head to SAM

Despite the cancellation of an exhibition launch and film on the execution of two members of the Bali Nine, barrister Julian McMahon is keen to donate their paintings to Shepparton Art Museum.

Melbourne lawyer Mr McMahon acted for the accused Australian drug smugglers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan on a pro bono basis from 2006 until their the execution in 2015.

During his 10-year incarceration in Indonesia, Mr Sukumaran became an accomplished artist and and arranged for teachers of English, computer technology, graphic design and philosophy to hold classes for fellow inmates at Kerobokan Prison.

Mr McMahon said Mr Sukumaran painted several powerful portraits during the lead-up to his execution.

“I told him as a joke that as a fee, he could give me a portrait of himself and Andrew,” Mr McMahon said.

“But he kept giving me a portrait of myself, which I didn't want. Finally he gave me a portrait of himself and one of the man who ordered his execution President Joko Widodo.”

Myuran Sukumaran's painting of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who ordered the executions.

He said beside the Widodo portrait, Mr Sukumaran had written the poignant words: "People can change".

As president of the Asia-wide Capital Punishment Justice Project, Mr McMahon said the artistic legacy of Mr Sukumaran was a powerful reminder of the ongoing campaign for the abolishment of the death penalty.

“The paintings show the important role that art plays in changing perceptions.

“There are still thousands executed every year, but since World War II we now only have about two dozen countries which execute. So it has been an effective struggle.”

The two Shepparton Festival events due to take place at La Trobe University in Shepparton — Culture Conversations: A World without the death penalty featuring Mr Sukumaran's paintings, and a film titled Guilty: The final 72-hours of Bali Nine Myuran Sukumara — have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns across Victoria.

However, Mr McMahon said he was keen for the paintings to stay in Shepparton.

“I'm hoping to make arrangements with SAM for the paintings to remain in Shepparton as part of the incredibly exciting new building,” he said.