Merrigum couple rekindles little pieces of history

How can we breathe new life into things others throw away — and make a bit of money along the way? John Lewis talks trash and treasure with one creative Merrigum couple.

Who doesn't love a little piece of treasure found in a junk pile?

Merrigum couple Luke and Felicity Bryant just love discovering the discarded flotsam of other people's lives and breathing new life into them.

Old photos, chipped picture frames, bashed up fruit boxes, rusty bikes, creased old maps and yellowing newspapers with quirky advertisements are given a bit of a polish and plenty of care and suddenly they become loved again.

Slices of history - old advertisements make curious displays in sturdy frames.

Paint-peeled window frames become noticeboards and a rickety wooden shelving cabinet becomes a sturdy boot box.

“We live in an old farmhouse and we started by trying to furnish it with interesting things that aren't made in China,” Felicity says.

A teacher at St Mary's Primary School in Mooroopna, Felicity has a keen eye for detail, while horse breeder and trainer Luke uses his physical skills learned as a farrier and blacksmith to work with wood and metal.

“I've always loved timber since high school, I probably should have been a carpenter but I went into another career,” he says.

This rusting old bicycle was found on a scrap heap near Echuca. Now it's a piece of garden furniture.

Their re-purposing journey began a few years ago when Luke went with a friend to a clearing sale at Marungi, north of Shepparton.

“We were looking for steel items for the garden and then we saw some tin and leftover timber being sold cheaply so I came back with that,” Luke says.

The first piece Luke remembers re-purposing was an old cabinet, which he turned into a storage box with wheels and strong hinges.

He then went to Bendigo TAFE to learn welding so he could re-use any bits of metal he found. Original screws, nails, hinges and handles are all used again.

One of Luke's side-projects - an old drill press waits to be finished in his shed.

Luke and Felicity have now turned their hobby into a growing small business called Rekindle Collectables, which has a presence in the digital and real worlds — on Instagram and at markets.

Felicity says she does all the "fiddly" things.

“Luke does all the big work and I'll do all the cleaning of the timber and stripping it back and treating it. We make our own mix of beeswax and linseed oil so it's all natural — and it just smells good.”

She also finds old maps and places them behind window frames. If the glass is broken she fills it with cork to use as noticeboards.

“They're very popular the maps — we've sold a few of those,” Luke says.

Window on the world - old maps are a popular item.

They also sometimes come across fading black and white photos which have been discarded. Some show white-bearded old men with walking sticks and big hats, or women in floor-length dresses — somebody's grandfather or a long forgotten aunty.

“At a lot of auctions or even op-shops you'll find a tub of old photos that someone's got rid of. It's quite sad really, but they're fascinating pictures,” Felicity says.

She has placed one or two old portraits behind recovered wooden frames. But they are for display not for sale, out of respect for the families.

A few weeks ago Felicity and Luke attended a Human Book Club session run by Arti Shah at Shepparton Library. They were invited to talk about their re-purposing projects and meet others involved in recycling.

Felicity Bryant creates a fascinating picture from old scissors, nails, wood and stencil.

Felicity says while she and Luke have never been committed conservationists, they have discovered a new-found respect for the old ways of living simply with less, and with longer-lasting materials.

“We're not crusaders for the planet or anything — but when we started dealing with natural things and recycling them, it felt good.

“When you seen what people throw out — you think why are you getting rid of this? Like the old photographs — that can be quite sad so you feel like protecting them a little bit.”

Their lifestyle has also changed.

A restored wheelbarrow turned into a useful garden workhorse.

“Reducing the amount of waste we make has been the biggest change for us — we don't create anywhere near as much rubbish every week as we did probably 10 years ago,” Felicity says.

“It makes you think of the sort of things you buy too — like plastic, we use far less plastic now.

“That's happened by accident by doing this sort of work.”

Out in the shed, Luke has a lot of half-finished projects — old sewing machines, a drill press, a railway station trolley, piles of old wood.

“This is a work-life balance thing really. It's time away from the horses which are seven days a week,” he says.

They still make regular trips to swap meets, auction clearances and trash and treasure markets to see what they can find.

Old suitcases ready for a new journey.

They are looking for things that are marketable — but it's not all about money. Returning a little bit of joy to the world also has its place.

“Some of these things you could possibly ask hundreds of dollars for, but if we spend a long time restoring something we'd actually like someone to get it and love it,” Felicity says.

Rekindle Collectables can be found at monthly markets around the district and on Instragram at @rekindle_collectables