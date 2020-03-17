Call to support Shepparton businesses as they feel the effects of coronavirus

Shepparton businesses, big and small, are feeling the effects of coronavirus today as many prepare to send staff home with dwindling numbers of customers attending shops.

Businesses are also experiencing panic-buying as people stockpile food and goods.

Shepparton’s Fryers St Food Store owner Ingrid Thomas said five of six events scheduled to take place at her store as part of the Shepparton Festival had been cancelled due to the virus.

“It’s going to hurt every brick and mortar business that relies on people walking through the door.”

“We’ll do everything we can to stop the spread of the virus, we’re open for business and we’re happy to have you here. It’s business as usual for the time being.”

Ms Thomas said although she was cutting down on casual shifts to meet demands, she was trying her hardest in the uncertain circumstances to help her employees.

“This week we had to cancel two shifts with at least six next week too, but my husband and I will give up work to share it with others so everyone can make a living and get by.”

“I feel like everyone’s waiting with bated breath to see if there’s going to be a lock-down and what it’s going to mean for Shepparton businesses.”

Harvey Norman Shepparton proprietor Kieran Moon said they had sold out of freezers over the weekend.

“People have been coming from Melbourne to buy them because stores there have run out,” he said.

“We won’t be getting any more in until April or May.

“We’ve got plenty of fridges though.”

The Good Guys in Shepparton also sold out of freezers over the weekend, a spokesperson for the company said.

However, Shepparton’s Market Meats owner Josh Sleeth said business was booming on Monday, with over 30 people lined up outside the shop before it opened at 7 am.

“Luckily I’ll be able to get stock - I won’t have any problems - but now everyone has to work three times as hard,” he said.

“This is a short-term gain for a long-term loss though because with everyone panic-buying meat, they still need to eat it or use the meat in their fridges.”

“We’ll have plenty of stock though, meat seven days a week.”

Chelsea Hall, manager of Shepparton cafe Brother Pablo, said there were noticeably less customers on Monday, and assured they were doing everything possible to limit any potential spread.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re going to stop using cash and avoid keep cups as a precaution,” she said.

“We’re open for business.”

Friars Cafe assistant manager Amy Pungitore said there had been less customers on Monday than usual and would consider distancing the tables apart from each other.

Sous-chef at the cafe Dustin McCormick said Friars Cafe had been doing everything they could to ensure cleanliness, with extra hand sanitiser available for staff and customers, also completing extra wipe downs of all surfaces.

Rebound Ultimate Trampoline Park & Play Centre owner Joanna Sleeth said she was taking all precautions to ensure her premises was clean.

“We have lots of hand sanitiser and bleach down every night,” she said.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry's John Anderson urged people in Greater Shepparton to support local businesses, advising to do online shopping only if absolutely necessary.



He said at his Shepparton pharmacy, people were "panic-buying" drugs.



“The drug wholesalers are limiting the orders we can take now due to stockpiling,” he said.

“My message for customers is to exercise caution but don’t be fearful that you will get the coronavirus, don’t move around with fear, move around with caution,” he said.

“I have great concern for businesses doing it tough already . . .

“I’m also concerned for owners and managers trying to manage staff who may be self-isolating.

“There’s the situation where the business is perfectly fine, but they have no staff.

“I think there’s unnecessary fear, but everyone needs to operate with caution, following good hand hygiene guidelines and probably be a bit more anti-social.

“We need to try and go about our normal business exercising caution and I really urge people to support their local businesses,” he said.