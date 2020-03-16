Warrant issued following alleged Cobram firearm theft

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Matthew Atkinson.

The 16-year-old is wanted on warrant to arrest following an alleged theft of a firearm from a car parked in Jordan St, Cobram on Thursday, March 5.

Atkinson is known to frequent addresses in Shepparton, Mooroopna and Reservoir.

Police have released an image of Matthew in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Matthew is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.