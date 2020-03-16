News

Mandatory self-isolation for all people arriving in Australia

By Spencer Fowler Steen

All people coming to Australia will now have to self-isolate for 14 days as the Morrison government took further steps to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Morrison said Australia will now have a self-isolation requirement on international arrivals effective from midnight on Sunday.

“All people coming to Australia will be required, I stress, to self-isolate for 14 days,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Morrison said it was an "offence" for someone to enter Australia now and not self-isolate

“If your mate has been to Bali and they come back and they turn up at work in our city next to you, they will be committing an offence, so I think it is up to all of us to ensure that we are ensuring this is put in place,” he said.

Following a phone hook-up with state and territory leaders under a new national cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also banned cruise ships from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

Non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday, but this does not apply to workplaces, schools, universities, supermarkets or public transport.

As of Sunday, there were 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

