Dookie’s nomadic silos arrive in town

Dookie is joining the popular silo art trail — but with a difference.

Dookie's Nomadic Silos are a collection of colourful mobile silos and grain bins which are now dotted around the town after being given a facelift by artists from across and outside the region as part of the 2020 Shepparton Festival.

Retired art academic Domenico de Clario travelled from Mildura to paint a large grain bin donated by Dookie farmer John Petschack.

Mildura artist Domenico Petschack says he loves the idea of giving new life to something utilitarian like a disused grain bin.

Italian-born Mr de Clario said the idea of mobile art appealed to him.

“I've made public art before, but I've never made a work that can be moved around,” he said.

As a former head of art at Melbourne's Monash University and at Perth's Edith Cowan University, and a director of Adelaide's Australian Experimental Art Foundation, Mr de Clario has a long career in art to draw upon.

Mr de Clario has painted symbols in Mandarin and Arabic together with jottings by 19th century American poet Emily Dickinson on the panels of the grain bin, which had been converted from an old quarry truck.

“I like the idea that something which once contained wheat to nurture the body now has art to nurture the soul,” he said.

Liz Evans and Andrew 'Sandsy' Sands' mobile silo featuring colourful disused hay rakes now sits in their backyard and is visible from just off Mary St.

He said Dickinson's short poems were from a series called Gorgeous Nothings which she wrote on the back of envelopes and then cut up into fragments — now published in a large-format art book.

“They are about things you wouldn't normally notice — little fragments of life,” Mr de Clario said.

One panel on the old wheat bin contains the fragment:

In this short life

that only lasts an hour

how much — how

little — is

within our

power.

Dookie artists Liz Evans and Andrew 'Sandsy' Sands at their Dookie Artists Tree gallery and nursery in Mary St, Dookie.

The Nomadic Silos concept comes from Liz Evans and Andrew "Sandsy" Sands of Dookie Artists Tree gallery and plant nursery.

“This is an affordable way for Dookie to get on the silo art trail and brighten up the town at the same time,” Ms Evans said.

Indigenous artist Tom Day's colourful mobile silo sits near the CWA Gardens in Dookie.

They have painted discarded hay rakes and attached them to a disused donated silo now in their backyard. The result is a quirky, upbeat and vibrant piece of garden art which can be viewed just off Mary St.

“I think they look a bit like sea urchins under ripples of water,” Ms Evans said.

Other silos around town have been painted by indigenous artist Tom Day and couple Sophie Wilson and Davidson Lope. Shepparton artist Tank has also completed a colourful mobile silo at Tallis Winery just outside the town. All will be on display as permanent fixtures during and after the Shepparton Festival.