Shepparton train station rated worst Victorian regional station

The Shepparton train station has been rated the worst regional station in Victoria, with commuters saying difficulty finding a car park and safety at the station are their main concerns.

The station itself scored 5.02 out of 10 and was in the bottom five for regional train services.

The results come after a $356 million funding boost from the State Government to deliver the first two stages of the Shepparton line.

RACV's 2019 On Track survey saw 24 500 people from across the state share their thoughts on their local train services.

Bottom five lowest rated regional stations according to the RACV On Track survey.

Participants were asked to rank their stations, along with being asked their biggest concerns or what they liked about the station, with topics including facilities, the service frequency, crowding and perceptions of safety.

With Shepparton commuters ranking infrequent train times as the main issue with the train service, RACV senior transport manager Peter Kartsidimas said this highlighted the need for an upgrade to services.

“RACV is particularly concerned that the number one gripe for respondents in Shepparton is the service infrequency, with many regional commuters indicating that they lack certainty on whether their train will arrive on time and what time they can expect to get to their destination,” he said.

“All rail users need a transport system that is frequent, reliable and timely.”

The survey received 143 responses from commuters at the Shepparton station, with the results ranking Shepparton at number 220 out of 249 metro and regional stations.

With 64 responses received for Benalla, 88 for Seymour and 41 for Echuca, Shepparton was ranked lower then these three regional counterparts, which came in at 67, 44 and 36 respectively.

The results also showed commuters’ opinions about the Shepparton station had worsened since the last survey in 2017, with the facility previously receiving 5.12 out of 10.

Taking out the top spots were Hawkstowe, Carnegie and Middle Gorge, with the top 10 highest rated stations either newly built or recently rebuilt.

Bottom five lowest rated regional services according to the RACV On Track survey.

Despite the safety concerns raised at the Shepparton station, the Department of Transport confirmed V/Line had a range of measures in place to help passengers feel safe and secure.

It confirmed CCTV cameras were in place at locations along the Shepparton line, including at the Shepparton station, which it said was staffed from the first to last departures on both weekdays and weekends.

Works to construct a new waiting room at the Shepparton station are almost complete, which the department said would help make trips "safer and more comfortable" for commuters.

A future stage three Shepparton line upgrade is expected to allow trains to travel at up to 130 km/h, as well as signalling and additional upgrades to deliver nine return services a day between Shepparton and Melbourne.

"While we build the infrastructure for the future, we’re also investing in the services passengers need now with more services being added to the Shepparton line and greater investment in upgrading tracks and infrastructure,” a department spokesperson said.