News Your Say: Are punters in Maude St Mall worried about the coronavirus? Matt Squires, Barooga. "I'm not particularly worried. I don't mix too much in public because I'm in my car most of the time. I do have antiseptic wipes though." 1 of 6 Maddi Kasikci, Shepparton. "Yeah, I'm really scared. Apparently the NBA got shut down. Everyone is posting about it on social media. I don't get why people are buying so much toilet paper though." 2 of 6 Lorel Williams, Kyabram. "I'm not that worried. It's really like normal flu. I might not go travelling though and I am worried for the elderly and young. I spray Glen 20 where I work when people start coughing." 3 of 6 Meleane Finau, Merrigum. "It's not a big thing for me. As a Christian, the only thing you have to fear is God." 4 of 6 Leslee Mustey, Shepparton. "Not at all. Life's as it is, if you're going to get the flu, you're going to get the flu. If you're going to get coronavirus, you're going to get coronavirus. Enjoy every moment of your life and live it to your fullest." 5 of 6 Peter Jones, Shepparton. "I am worried. I wash my hands a few more times now and make things a bit cleaner around the house." 6 of 6