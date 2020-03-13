Shepparton F1 driver ready to race despite coronavirus fears

Despite concerns the Australian Grand Prix could be a breeding ground for coronavirus — now officially a pandemic — Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson is ready to race this weekend.

Mr Jacobson said people involved with the iconic Melbourne Formula One event were on edge in light of the recent news that two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were in self-isolation.

He said although drivers had had their scheduled meetings with the public cancelled to reduce risk of exposure to the virus, he was not deterred.

“I’m more concerned about people not working together and taking all the resources for themselves,” Mr Jacobson said.

“I have eight small businesses from Shepparton on my helmet; if we overreact, it puts all those businesses at risk.

“I think when the community overreacts and attacks itself, it hurts the economy — everyone needs to take a chill pill.”

State chief health officer Brett Sutton gave the green light to the weekend's races in an interview with Sam McMillan on ABC Breakfast on Thursday.

But Melbourne GP and health commentator Vyom Sharma said on the program letting the event go ahead was the wrong conclusion to draw and was based on “flawed logic”.

“We’re getting 300 000 people landing from overseas, which means they’re very high risk,” Dr Sharma said.

“It’s way too large a sample group to not be carrying coronavirus with them, and they’re landing in this petri dish of the F1 for days while it’s been declared a pandemic.

“If I had to design an event to spread coronavirus as wide as possible, I couldn’t come up with anything better than that.”

However, Mr McMillan later clarified not all of the 300 000 spectators would be coming from overseas.

Mr Jacobson said if a decision was made to stop spectators from attending the grand prix, forcing fans to watch it on TV, he understood the reality of the situation.

He also confirmed he had not been in contact with the three F1 team members before they went into quarantine as a precaution after they presented with cold symptoms.

“If you’re a normal human being with normal human emotions, you’re worried about your health,” Mr Jacobson said.

“You’d like to think you’re a safe distance from what’s been going on overseas in China and Italy, with the threat of it spreading due to events like this.”

Mr Jacobson, who only recently confirmed he would race in the weekend's Melbourne 400 after having ankle surgery, urged the Shepparton community to support one another.

“It’s up to us how we react to the concern of the virus,” he said.

“Continue to support small business and the community.”