Tongala girl performs alongside pop superstar Katy Perry

When Katy Perry hit the stage at the MCG on Sunday night to open the most watched women’s sporting event in TV history, Tongala’s Lucinda Stagg and two friends from Dance Illusions were part of the performance.

Incredibly, Lucinda, Scarlet Keenan and Taylah Gee were selected from hundreds of applicants to be part of the women’s T20 World Cup final, which saw Australia crush India by 85 runs.

But the girls were not there for the game, they were there for the show and to be part of a performance with a global superstar.

Dance Illusions director Melissa Keenan said as well as the opening act, all 300 girls (who were part of the cast) got VIP tickets to Katy’s after-show on the G.

“It was kids only, they had an exclusive mosh pit in front of the stage — the whole thing was such a fantastic experience,” Melissa said.

Taylah Gee, Lucinda Stagg and Scarlet Keenan before heading into the MCG to perform before almost 90,000 people.

Understandably the girls are still pinching themselves to believe it all happened.

Especially Taylah, who had a quick chat to Katy during the final rehearsals.

“She had congratulated Katy on the news about her baby,” Melissa said.

“Katy replied: ‘Thanks, at least people will now know I’m not getting fat.’”

As much as the girls had a lot of fun, they had to earn their spot in the support cast.

That began with a letter going around to dance schools — including to Kyabram where Dance Illusions teaches everything from tap to ballet, to dancers from the age of three to adults.

Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne on Sunday. (AP Photo/Asanka Ratnayake)

The only unfortunate bit, Melissa said, was the rehearsal schedule meant some of the older girls doing senior years at school were unable to try out.

“We had to send down applications, so we did our own selection here and then had to get through the next stage in Melbourne,” Melissa explained.

“I knew our girls were pretty good but I was still surprised when they got through, that three kids from a little country town would get in ahead of all the city applicants.

“And when we got there on Sunday, well, the atmosphere was just crazy, you’ve never seen anything like it.”

When you consider Dance Illusions has about 240 students from Kyabram and surrounds — and there were 300 purple-clad dancers at the MCG, in front of more than 86,000 people — crazy might be an understatement.

Taylah was one of the girls on stage holding a lightning bolt, with Scarlet and Lucinda in the dance group around the stage.

On the night there was no direction for the girls — that’s what they had rehearsals for.

And we’re not just talking a couple of hours before the show.

“The girls went to Melbourne three Sundays in a row and the rehearsals were full-on,” Melissa said.

“Then they had to rehearse on the Wednesday, Friday and Sunday before the show.

“But it paid off, the routines were flawless; the girls, all the girls, did a fantastic job.

“They all also got to meet Katy at one of the rehearsals — she was great, the whole thing was great and it was the experience of a lifetime.”