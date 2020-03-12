More police for Shepparton after record investment in regional forces

Shepparton is set to benefit from Victoria Police's most significant investment in rural policing, with 41 additional officers to be rolled out to the Goulburn Valley police division.

The rollout will be the biggest increase in resources seen in the Shepparton, Benalla and Mitchell police service areas, with 34 general duty police and seven shared divisional resources to be deployed over the next year.

It has been confirmed the Shepparton Police Service Area will receive 14 general duties police while Benalla PSA will receive 15 and Mitchell PSA will receive five.

A total of seven shared divisional resources will also be allocated to the three PSAs, including one to the divisional Crime Scene Service and six to the divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said the allocation represented the largest investment in rural policing during Victoria Police's 167-year history.

“I know the challenges faced by our rural police, so these additional numbers will be a welcome relief,” he said.

“The additional numbers will assist our officers tackle key issues we face in rural areas such as family violence, drugs, road trauma and natural disasters.”

The 41 local resources are part of 788 new police and 25 protective services officers set to be deployed across the state to areas most in need.

Dep Comm Nugent confirmed several factors were taken into account when allocating new resources, such as calls for assistance, reported crime, event management, traffic incidents, and the time required to provide these services.

With training at the Police Academy well under way, the new officers will be gradually rolled out to stations and specialist areas over the next year, starting this May.

“All three police service areas will receive additional general duty officers to bolster their front line. This will not only assist police in identifying offenders and holding them to account, but also in preventing crime and focusing on offences that cause harm to the community,” Dep Comm Nugent said.



“The shared division crime investigation services will also free up time for frontline members by investigating more serious offending, which is a win-win for the local community.”

The additional officers are on top of previous allocations received by the Goulburn Valley division over the past two years, including 15 police officers last year and a further two under the staff allocation model in 2018.