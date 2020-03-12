Shepparton police issue 40 penalty notices over long weekend

Shepparton Highway Patrol officers are disappointed with the efforts of motorists across the long weekend, handing out a total of 40 penalty notices over the four days.

While speeding offences received the most number of penalty notices throughout Greater Shepparton, Highway Patrol Sergeant Janne Kennedy said notices were also issued for distraction offences along with drink- and drug-driving.

“Forty penalty notices handed out for a long weekend is a lot,” she said.

“Drivers need to slow down and plan their journeys so they’re not running late and not stressed — they don’t need to speed to get somewhere on time.”

Police Operation Arid ran from 12.01 am on Friday to 11.59 pm on Monday, with extra police on our roads targeting dangerous driving behaviour.

A total of 8060 traffic offences were detected across the state, with 3413 of these issued to people speeding.

Sgt Kennedy confirmed Highway Patrol officers also issued one penalty notice for a man detected drink-driving, and investigated two drivers for drug-driving.

“When (drink-driving) is somebody’s first offence, if it is under a medium to low range then they get released with a penalty notice; if it's a subsequent offence or they deliver a high reading they have to go to court,” Sgt Kennedy said.

“The driver in this case received a penalty notice with immediate release.”

Shepparton's Automatic Number Plate Recognition vehicle was also out on the road over the weekend working to detected unauthorised, suspended or disqualified drivers. It did not detect any drivers across Greater Shepparton.

Sgt Kennedy said she was pleased to report police were called to only one non-injury vehicle collision across the weekend.

Over the four-day operation, 209 drug-driving offences were recorded across the state on top of 257 offences recorded for drink-driving.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy said it was disappointing to see so many examples of people breaking the law.

“If we throw into the mix country roads, limited visibility at night and inexperienced driving — it is a recipe for disaster,” she said.

“Even though the operation is over, we urge drivers to stay safe on the road.”

MORE POLICE NEWS

Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

Tatura man arrested following the death of a flying fox

Stolen Shepparton vehicle burnt in Echuca