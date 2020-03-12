Shepparton filmmaker’s life changing vision

When former Shepparton woman Diana Fisk's son Alfie was diagnosed with a rare eye condition called nystagmus at four months old, she did what every curious new mother would do. She Googled the word nystagmus.

What she found horrified her.

"It was overwhelming," she said.

"People talked about social isolation, bullying, abuse, embarrassment when they described the sort of life Alfie could look forward to."

As a filmmaker, Diana felt she had to do something, not just for Alfie, but for other parents in her situation.

"My natural response was to create something positive. I said I'm going to find someone who has beaten the challenges of impairment. Someone who understands what lies ahead — someone who can inspire Alfie as he grows up," she said.

Diana didn't find just anybody — she found Paralympian Jessica Gallagher, who despite being diagnosed with the rare eye disease cone dystrophy at 17, has represented Australia in three different sports and is the first Australian athlete to win medals at both the winter and summer Games. Today, she is classified as legally blind.

Now living in Ocean Grove, Diana contacted Geelong-based Jessica and the two formed a powerful connection.

"I remember Jess said to me at the time that she had told her story many times before, and she asked how this would be different. I told her that this time her story would be aimed at someone like me — a woman on the other side of a diagnosis — and that I was interested in understanding how best I could free Alfie of all the limitations and misconceptions that are applied to people living with a disability," she said.

"Vision Australia says that parents worrying too much, and 'cotton-wooling' their children is a big problem. Of course, you still want to protect your children, but there is a way to do that and let them lead full lives, too."

The result is Diana's film True Vision, which premieres on ABC television's Compass this Sunday. The film will also be shown twice at Shepparton's GOTAFE campus during the Shepparton Arts Festival.

Diana was born in Shepparton and attended Bourchier St Primary and Shepparton High schools before going on to study Screen Studies at RMIT in Melbourne.

Her mum and dad, Iris and John Fisk, ran Iris' Coffee Shop on Wyndham St near Queen's Gardens for many years.

Diana also worked at the Riverlinks box office and Shepparton Art Museum for several years in between film studies and travel.

Her fascination with film began as a teenager at Shepparton High when her media teacher Amy Porter bought an old Hi8 digital video camera and an early Apple computer for the class.

"I really took to filming people and telling people's stories. Then I saved up to buy my own camera and it was attached to me for the next five years," Diana said.

However, her career hopes took a blow when she was told at RMIT that only one per cent of film studies students ever found paid work.

"I had gone straight to college from school and all the people on my course were mature-age students. I thought, 'what chance have I got?'"

So she did what a lot of creative young Australians do — she went travelling for five years.

She returned with an English partner, Robert, and they now have two children: Alfie, 5, and William, 7.

Of course, Diana's passion for film never went away. Now 35, she has worked with Emmy Award-winning film companies, international award-winning cinematographers and top Australian film agencies.

In 2018 she received Film Victoria’s Key Talent Placement for film production.

Last year she received a Screen Australia Enterprise People Fund award and worked alongside filmmakers Sue Maslin, Charlotte Seymour and Daryl Dellora at Film Art Media.

Her current project is a documentary on cultural identity.

But first, True Vision takes centre stage as she prepares to bring her own inspiring story of acceptance and celebration to the world.

"When I set out to make this film, I thought I was making a film for Alfie. What becomes very clear when watching the film and reflecting on the last few years, is that Alfie never needed this film — I did — and so do all the parents and caregivers that find themselves in similar positions," she said.

