Maude St to temporarily close

News
Maude St to temporarily closeBy Shepparton News
5370537724001
Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise.
Works will involve the construction of new asphalt pavement to replace the existing road surface which is in "poor condition" according to council.
Detours will be in place at Vaughan St and Sobraon St.
Motorists can expect some delays and are also advised to obey all worksite and advisory signage including traffic controllers and detours.
Council advises changes may occur depending on weather conditions.
For further information, please contact Council on 5832 9700 or visit www.greatershepparton.com.au