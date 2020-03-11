Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever.

On March 6, 2000, Mr Sutton was taking a truckload of sugar from Glen Innes to Sydney with his sister and niece.

About 11 pm, 15 km out of Glen Innes, Mr Sutton was turning right around a bend in the road, when one of his left-hand tyres burst.

From there, he doesn’t remember much, just the flashing lights of ambulance and police cars, and trying in vain to get a cigarette from an emergency worker.

Mr Sutton, 54, has lived as a quadriplegic for 20 years as a result of the accident.

“It doesn’t feel like 20 years,” he said.

“It’s gone fast in a way because I know no different.”

Mr Sutton used to have nightmares all the time, his memory of the night muddled between fiction and reality.

A photo taken soon after Gary Sutton's truck accident in 2000.

When he went back to visit the site of the accident, it was on the complete opposite side of the road to where he thought it happened.

“Your mind plays tricks on you,” he said.

He doesn’t remember lying trapped in his truck, his spine destroyed at the level of C5, C6 and C7, bleeding out from an artery in his arm while his sister desperately tried to call for help.

“She couldn’t get an ambulance because there was no reception,” he said.

“Eventually, a farmer got emergency services from Glen Innes to come out and take me to hospital.”

Gary's totalled truck: Twenty years ago, Gary Sutton was in a horrific accident which left him a quadriplegic.

That was at about four or five in the morning, five hours after the accident.

“It’s amazing I’m still here,” he said.

At the Alfred Hospital — where Mr Sutton spent a gruelling seven months with an 18 kg halo traction around his head, undergoing operations and treatment to save his body — doctors gave him worst case scenarios.

“When they told me I couldn’t do a lot of things I used to be able to, it was devastating,” he said.

“They said if my spine had moved another 2 mm, I probably would’ve died.

“One occupational therapist said I would never drive again.”

Mr Sutton had other plans.

“A lot of people don’t want to get in the car after an accident, but it didn’t scare me,” he said.

“I didn’t like the idea of other people driving me around, because for me, driving represents my independence.”

At first, the prospect of driving was daunting, but he was determined to make it happen.

Loves a drive: Shepparton's Gary Sutton has been a quadriplegic for 20 years, but it doesn't stop him from driving absolutely everywhere.

He started off shakily, cutting doughnuts around a Shepparton East roundabout in a modified car he could drive in his wheelchair, progressing slowly but surely.

“I almost went through the windscreen,” he said.

“But once I got the hang of it, I was off like a rocket.”

Not only did Mr Sutton teach himself to drive again with very limited use of his body, he also taught his three children (now adults) — Shannara, Bec and Andrew — how to drive, and still gives advice to Andrew to this day in his job as — wait for it — a truck driver.

“It’s no different to any other parent,” he said.

Gary Sutton.

“Your life’s not over when you’re in a wheelchair, you’ve got to be positive, it’s not the end of the world.

“If I’m still here I’ll teach my 11 grand-kids how to drive too.”

Since becoming a quadriplegic, one of the things Mr Sutton has noticed is you start to lose friends.

“People seem to not want to know you once you’re in a wheelchair,”

But despite the loss, he still stays away from the quadriplegic community in the Greater Shepparton area, albeit for more practical reasons.

“I thought ‘hell no, I’m not playing all those wheelchair sports where you risk getting injured again’,” he said.

Mr Sutton’s friend from Cobram still shows other quadriplegics in the area how his custom-built car is set up, and how he drives it, providing people in similar situations with inspiration.

Mr Sutton has lived in his Shepparton home for 13 years now confined to a wheelchair, surrounded by his loved ones and his “pain in the arse” Labrador Winnie.

“I’m grateful for my children for sticking with me to where I am today, and I’m grateful for my grand-kids — even though they do my head in sometimes,” he said.

Mr Sutton’s grandchildren make a habit of riding on the back of his wheelchair at the supermarket instead of helping him with the shopping.

“I don’t mind though.