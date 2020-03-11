Police investigating theft of a handgun in Cobram

Police are investigating the theft of a handgun in Cobram last week.

Police said the Smith and Wesson .22 calibre handgun in a black and silver case was stolen from a locked vehicle in Jordan St, Cobram between 9.08 pm and 9.16 pm on March 5.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to phone Cobram Police on 5871 1977.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-------------------------------------------

Shepparton police are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in north Shepparton on the weekend.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Senior Constable Shaun-Maree Brock said police received a report on Monday night in regards to a vehicle following pedestrians between Batman Ave and Parkside Dve in Shepparton.

“People have come forward and provided police with information in regards to that vehicle and people who have been in contact with that vehicle,” she said.

“Police are currently investigating matters in regards to that.”

----------------------------------------------------

A 25-year-old Cobram man will face Cobram Magistrates’ Court in June for a series of thefts from his employer.

It is understood the man stole more than $9000 worth of items from the business.

----------------------------------------------------

Police are currently looking for Ricky Dunn, 28, who is wanted over three outstanding warrants for carjacking, pursuit offences and drug offences, totalling 45 charges.

Dunn is believed to be in the Numurkah area.

Police are reminding the community if they come across Dunn do not approach him, call 000 instead.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to phone the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 2866.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ricky Dunn.

-------------------------------------------------

In the early hours of March 7, it is believed offenders entered the shed and house on a property in Panter Rd, Yabba North.

They stole an extensive amount of tools, cash and firearms.

-----------------------------------------

Sometime between the middle of February and March 6, an offender entered a Whitty Rd property.

Police said they believe the offender removed a light bar from a locked tractor.

--------------------------------------------

Police executed a Drugs, Posions and Controlled Substances warrant at a Pearce St, Nathalia address on March 3.

A reasonable quantity of cannabis was seized in various stages of the growing and drying process.

The three occupants were arrested and are expected to be charged with cultivating a narcotic plant.

--------------------------------------------

The occupants of a Chapmans Lane address in Numurkah lost their home last week after it was completely destroyed by fire.

Investigators inspected the remains on March 8 and deemed the fire non-suspicious.

----------------------------------------------------

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between Christmas and the start of March at a Racecourse Rd, Cobram property.

Several large industrial-sized cooking pots were stolen from a standalone cooking room.

------------------------------------------

Overnight on March 7 a green camper trailer, with registration Q75 565, was stolen from a Stacey Rd property in Tungamah.

Police are investigating the incident.