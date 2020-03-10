Shepparton man uninjured after van set alight with him inside

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it.

Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Officers from Shepparton's Criminal Investigation Unit said this was one of multiple incidents they attended over the long weekend, with investigations ongoing into the car fire, a house fire and an assault.

Shepparton CIU Senior Constable Shaun-Maree Brock said police were treating the car fire as suspicious, confirming a Volkswagen van, which was fitted inside as a camper van, was targeted during the incident.

“The owner is a tradesman and he was passing through the area so he set up camp down at Princess Park for the night,” Sen Const Brock said.

“He was in the van at the time and smelt smoke, he's come out and seen the front of the vehicle on fire.”

Sen Const Brock said the front passenger side was damaged during the fire, but the owner escaped without injury.

Police Arson Squad and CFA investigators were called in to process the vehicle yesterday.

In another incident, a Shepparton man in his late 30s suffered serious injuries following an assault at his home about 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Sen Const Brock said police were called to the address where the man received serious injuries to his eye, head and leg.

He was taken to Goulburn Valley Health for treatment.

It is understood the victim and the offender were known to each other, with police continuing their inquiries.

Sen Const Brock said police were also investigating a house fire in Hassett St, Shepparton on Monday morning.

Police said the house caught fire about 2.30 am, in what they believed was suspicious circumstances.

“The house was vacant at the time,” Sen Const Brock said.

“We do have some information; members of the public have provided information of people in the area at the time and police are making inquiries.”

The single-storey brick home was extensively damaged during the blaze, with the main living area destroyed.

Sen Const Brock said the arson chemist was attending the property yesterday to process the scene.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.