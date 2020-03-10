Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner predicted she would win $50K

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner Melissa Mitchell knew she would win $50 000.

She even wrote the exact figure down on pieces of paper around her house months before the big day.

Ms Mitchell, 43, said she firmly believed if you wanted to make something happen, you had to “manifest it.”

“I auditioned in August knowing I had a debt to pay off, so I wrote down a target of $50 000,” she said.

“I knew I was going to win because I saw it in my mind.

“I believe if you manifest something you can make it happen.”

On an episode of Nine’s Millionaire Hot Seat aired last Monday, with a piece of paper with the number written in eyeliner in her shoe, Ms Mitchell stepped up to the hot seat.

Winner winner chicken dinner: Shepparton's Melissa Mitchell has won $50,000 on Millionaire Hot Seat.

She knew she was going well at fastest finger, but the real test came when the show’s host Eddie McGuire asked her about plants.

“I passed that one, but then I nailed the next question about wigs,” she said.

“I realised it was because I was a makeup artist in Melbourne making wigs ages ago – so that was luck.”

What she said wasn’t luck was knowing she would win the money.

“I’m studying psychotherapy at the moment and I’m really big on mindset,” she said.

“I just thought someone has to win, why can’t it be me?”

After winning, Ms Mitchell said another contestant waiting his turn on the hot seat asked if he could have the piece of paper from her shoe for good luck.

“He snatched it off me and put it in his shoe, so I don’t have it anymore,” she said.

Cleaning up: Shepparton's Melissa Mitchell with Millionaire Hot Seat host Eddie McGuire after winning $50,000.

Ms Mitchell, the owner of Blue Bubble Aroma, has lived in Shepparton for four years with her husband and two kids, aged 9 and 11.

She said she knew it was a bit weird having three pieces of paper with the figure of $50 000 written on them around the house.

“My kids used to make me hide the notes because they were embarrassed when they had friends around,” she said.

“But it doesn’t matter, because I was a winner, chicken dinner.”

Ms Mitchell said a big chunk of the winnings would go towards paying off a loan, with the remainder funding a Fiji trip she promised to her kids, as well a bit for her son, who is starting high school in Shepparton next year.

“It was honestly one of the best experiences of my life, better than getting married,” she said.

“My husband said ‘I don’t blame you there’.”

“In order of best moments, it’s my kids, Millionaire Hot Seat, wedding day.”