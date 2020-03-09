News

Shepp painting wins best work at popular show

By James Bennett

Numurkah Rotary members Katrina Donaldson, Lou Hamon, and Ross and Chris Hardham stand alongside the winning Tumut Rivr artwork, painted by Shepparton's Ross Paterson.

1 of 2

Hundreds of people converged on Numurkah Town Hall at the long weekend.

2 of 2

A stunning depiction of Tumut River has earned Shepparton's Ross Paterson the top gong at the Numurkah Arts & Craft Exhibition.

Delicate oil painting Tumut River was one of hundreds of pieces of art on display during the long weekend for the 40th annual show.

Fellow Shepparton artist Judith Waite also performed well in the art show, with a high commendation for her work, Galahs.

Visitors had the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of art.

The Numurkah Town Hall was transformed into an art gallery for the popular show, which attracted visitors from across the district and tourists from Melbourne.

Artists from across Victoria including many from Numurkah, Shepparton and Cobram weren't afraid to chose the local landscape as their inspiration.

Hundreds of works filled the walls of the hall.

Latest articles

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week. The man, aged in his 50s, visited the winery — prior to his diagnosis — on Tuesday, March 3, between...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner predicted she would win $50K

Shepparton’s first Millionaire Hot Seat winner Melissa Mitchell knew she would win $50 000. She even wrote the exact figure down on pieces of paper around her house months before the big day. Ms Mitchell, 43, said she firmly believed if...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Burst water main floods streets in Shepparton

Sections of Corio and Knight Sts in Shepparton were underwater yesterday morning after a water main burst in the area. Shepparton Police Sergeant Mark Eade said they were alerted to the burst main at the roundabout on the corner or Corio and Knight...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News