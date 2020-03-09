Shepp painting wins best work at popular show

A stunning depiction of Tumut River has earned Shepparton's Ross Paterson the top gong at the Numurkah Arts & Craft Exhibition.

Delicate oil painting Tumut River was one of hundreds of pieces of art on display during the long weekend for the 40th annual show.

Fellow Shepparton artist Judith Waite also performed well in the art show, with a high commendation for her work, Galahs.

Visitors had the opportunity to vote for their favorite piece of art.

The Numurkah Town Hall was transformed into an art gallery for the popular show, which attracted visitors from across the district and tourists from Melbourne.

Artists from across Victoria including many from Numurkah, Shepparton and Cobram weren't afraid to chose the local landscape as their inspiration.