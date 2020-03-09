Stolen Shepparton vehicle burnt in Echuca

Police officers are appealing for information about a ute, stolen from Shepparton, which was found burnt in bushland near the Campaspe River in Echuca.

Police officers said the Isuzu ute was set alight on the corner of Tyler and Haverfield Sts about 10 pm Saturday.

Residents awoke to loud explosions as the car burst into flames.

“I walked out of my house and you could see flames 15 feet high,” one nearby resident said.

“I didn't see anyone. They probably ran through the golf course.

“The CFA probably took about 10 minutes to get here and when they arrived, the car was still full on and the tyres were exploding. It was fairly dangerous for them because they had to get close.

“The concern is if the bush went up and there was a north or south wind, about $20 million worth of homes could have gone up.”

Police officers were searching for the arsonists involved.



“The investigation is continuing and we're calling for any witnesses to come forward,” Sergeant Brendan Randoe said.

The stolen ute from Shepparton was spotted on fire near the Campaspe River in Echuca, a little after 10 pm Saturday.

It was one of two cars that caused chaos in Echuca across the weekend, with an allegedly stolen car colliding with another vehicle in a hit and run.

Echuca police officers are investigating and are appealing to the public for information.

Leading Senior Constable Paul Kervin said a white Nissan Patrol, stolen from Little Leslie St about 8 pm Saturday, collided with the back of a Suzuki Vitara on Heygarth St at 8.17 pm.

“The Suzuki was turning right into the tourist information centre when it was hit from behind,” he said.

The man, 33, driving the Suzuki was not injured but the vehicle sustained major damage to the back end.

“The driver told us he heard the vehicle coming from Sturt St and it was going pretty hard and loud,” Sen Constable Kervin said.

“As soon as he hit the car, he's taken off erratically towards Maccas.”

A female driver was also lucky to escape injury after almost having a head-on collision with the stolen vehicle at the Annesley St roundabout.

Sen Constable Kervin said the offender, who could not be described apart from being male, had risked the lives of other road users because of his erratic and dangerous driving.

He urged people to keep an eye out for the Nissan Patrol, registration TEU 970, which had not been found.

Anyone with information can contact Echuca police on 5483 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.