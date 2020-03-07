‘Follow your dreams’: Sharon O’Dwyer shares her thoughts about International Women’s Day

In the lead up to International Women's Day, with the theme EachforEqual, The News is speaking with some of Greater Shepparton's female leaders of all ages.

AFL Goulburn Murray operations manager for the Kyabram District Football Netball League Sharon O'Dwyer joined us for a Q and A, and talked about what IDW meant to her and the strides society needed to make to achieve gender equality

Name: Sharon O’Dwyer

Age: 56

Occupation: Previously Country Fire Authority district support officer and AFL Goulburn Murray operations manager for the Kyabram District Football Netball League.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

It’s a recognition of women’s contributions to the world, lifting the profile of women internationally.



Do you feel constrained in your career because of your sex?

I think most women have felt that. I think women, especially in the past, got overlooked for promotions and you’re not looked on as a favourably as male counterparts. It’s done covertly, no-one would come out and say that, but you get the feeling that it’s happening.

We also get little comments about physical attributes such as height all the time. At the CFA, there was a man doing my role in administration one day. Another man working there said to him: ‘Looks like you’re wearing a skirt today.’



Do you feel you’ve missed out on opportunities because you’re female?

No, I don’t think so at least. People would never say you missed out because of your gender, so how would you know? People don’t want to be seen as not politically correct.



Have you had an experience where you felt your voice wasn’t heard because of your sex?

Absolutely, people talk over the top of you or don’t listen.

I‘ve had men talk over the top of me or not listen. Basically, you get ignored and they turn to a man.

If it comes out of man’s mouth, it has more credibility, they think. I think men fob you off because they think you’re too emotional with no context.

In my first year with the KDL, because it’s so male-dominated, I felt like I was being questioned all the time because I was a woman, but also because they were trying to put it over me.

They did that more with me than with men. They were condescending, ‘what would a woman know about the league?’

They would question what I knew about football clubs and my background. I don’t think men realise — and women do it to other women, too — how condescending comments like ‘you only got that job through your family’ are.



What do you think could be done to improve equality?

It’s time everyone treated each other as human beings. It's time men pulled up other men.

It would take generations of people making sure we’re accountable for our words and actions. I think over time that we would evolve, but it won’t happen overnight. It’s important we give space to be heard.



Do you feel you are paid fairly in comparison to males in the same or similar role?

My generation don’t talk about wages very much, so it’s a question I struggle to answer.

I don’t know what other people get paid compared to me. I think men get more opportunities therefore get more compensation, compared to what opportunities I’ve been allowed to have.



Do you feel like your gender influences the way you operate at work?

Women see the world differently, and how we interact with others is different to most men. I think we’re more in touch with ourselves and we sort of get vibes about other people that men don’t pick up on.

Things like innuendos within the environment. Yes, we do operate differently, but that’s not good or bad. It’s not a disadvantage, but men view it as weakness sometimes.



What advice would you give young girls about life, especially their career choices/dreams?

Follow your dreams — don’t let anything you back, don’t let anyone take you away from where you want to get to. You may not have the most direct route, but don’t let anyone hold you back.

Things may change, you may have children, but if you want to get somewhere, don’t let anyone tell you you shouldn’t.