Police appeal for public assistance after Mooroopna assault

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance as part of their investigation into an alleged theft of a motorbike and serious assault in Mooroopna earlier this month.

Investigators have been told an orange KTM motorbike was stolen from an address on Alexander St, Mooroopna sometime between 10pm on February 29 and 6am the following morning.


The victim saw a boy riding the stolen bike about 11am on March 1 and followed him until he stalled the bike on Echuca Rd.

He chased the boy on foot to Kalimna Drv where he was approached by two unknown men and assaulted.

The victim, a 26-year-old Mooroopna man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed the men fled in a silver Holden Commodore.

The motorbike was recovered by police shortly after the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the boy and stolen motorbike to come forward.

Investigators have released a digital image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who saw the men, or who may have dash cam footage of the men or their vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

