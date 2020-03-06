Shepparton man’s struggle on Newstart

As pressure mounts on the Federal Government to increase unemployment benefits, we take a look at the daily financial challenges faced by Shepparton people living on Newstart.

Where does the money go, is it enough to help them search for work, and what are their daily priorities?

John Lewis spoke to a Shepparton man living on Newstart and to social workers from Shepparton youth welfare service The Bridge.

Young people living on Newstart were unwilling to speak directly to The News. However, they were willing to share their stories anonymously through their social workers.

It's a stinking hot mid-February day and Phillip Presser is sitting on a bed in a cramped room with an electric fan blowing tepid air into his face. The pedestal fan and a giant television dominate the space.

Phillip is a 41-year-old father of two living in a Tatura caravan park on a Newstart allowance which equates to $44 a day.

Phillip Presser receives $625 a fortnight. He says there's not much left after bills have been paid and food purchased.

A year ago Phillip had a job, a marriage, a house and a car, but when his marriage began to fail things fell over like a pack of stacked cards. He lost his job as an aged care disability worker.

He couldn't meet the repayments on his mortgage so his Shepparton house had to go.

Then his car repayments fell behind and he was forced to sell his new Subaru. For the past six months he has been under treatment for depression, but says he is now ready to get back on track.

He says he is determined to get back to work, but finds life on $44 a day a big barrier to actually getting anywhere.

He pays $200 a week for his rental caravan in Tatura because property rentals in Shepparton are just too high.

He dipped into his superannuation to buy a replacement, older car for $5300.

FamilyCare helped him pay for the car's six-month registration of $164.

For the first six months of his unemployment, Phillip's income was $587 a fortnight because he was repaying a $500 Centrelink loan.

His income has recently gone back up to $625 a fortnight — but it's still a struggle.

Living in a Tatura caravan park may be cheaper than Shepparton, but because his job agency with computer access is in Shepparton it costs him $75 a fortnight in fuel.

He bought his television via a No Interest Loan Scheme provided through Shepparton Family and Financial Services. That costs him $30 a fortnight to repay.

The rest of his money goes on food, laundry, mobile phone data, and his one luxury — smokes. He buys about $40 worth of tobacco a fortnight which he rolls into small, thin cigarettes to make them last longer.

He uses Shepparton-based food relief outlets regularly for pre-packaged food and limits fresh food purchases to milk, bread and perhaps some mincemeat.

Everything in his fridge apart from milk and bread is from food charities.

Hard life: Phillip said an extra $100 a week would mean he could buy more fresh food and mean less trips to charity food outlet using less petrol, put some away for expected expenses and perhaps afford a more suitable rental closer to job opportunities.

He said he had put on 42 kg since being unemployed.

If he's lucky, he'll score a fresh meat voucher from St Vinnie's, or a fuel voucher from FamilyCare.

Phillip said an extra $100 a week would mean he could buy more fresh food and mean less trips to charity food outlets using less petrol, put some away for unexpected expenses and perhaps afford a more suitable rental closer to job opportunities.

Right now, Phillip said he was behind in his rent because of having to pay $191 in stamp duty and transfer fees for his car. He said he would be going into St Vinnie's to ask for rent assistance.

Phillip pays $200 a week for his caravan.

At the time of our interview Phillip had $26 in cash with 10 days to go until his next Newstart payment.

Phillip said life had been a steep learning curve since losing his job.

“I've had to learn about ways to make smokes last, how the charity food stores work, where they are, and who can help.

“I had a pair of thongs go last week, and you have to decide on whether to buy a new pair or let the fresh food go. I went to the food store twice this week. Without those services I can't imagine how bad it could really be,” he said.

As we leave, Phillip places a plastic bag on the back seat of his car.

“These are a couple of presents for my four-year-old girl's birthday today. I couldn't afford to buy anything, but FamilyCare helped out,” he says.

Shepparton FamilyCare financial counsellor Levi Boschetti said Phillip Presser's case was fairly typical of a middle-aged single man on Newstart.

"Living in caravan parks or very small run-down units, or maybe sleeping on a couch at a relative's place, with no assets yet with significant debt, and reliant on food relief and other charitable services. Unless you are lucky enough to have a family member who can afford to take you under their wing . . . (Newstart) doesn’t really allow for a very different scenario,” Mr Boschetti said.