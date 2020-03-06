New services for breast cancer suffers in Shepparton

Although there is no good time to be diagnosed with cancer, Tatura local Lisa Franke was diagnosed at the right time.

In November last year when Shepparton's GenesisCare radiation therapy centre opened its doors, doctors were telling Ms Franke the devastating news that she had breast cancer.

Having a family history of the disease, Ms Franke understood the brutal physical and mental toll it took on people.

However, Ms Franke's journey has been far from brutal — and she counts herself lucky for two reasons.

First, she believes she is incredibly fortunate to be able to access treatment locally. And second, her cancer journey was short due to an early diagnosis and the help of new radiotherapy techniques recently introduced at the Shepparton centre.

Ms Franke was one of the first breast cancer patients to try the new services.

Traditionally, breast cancer patients received permanent tattoo marks during radiation therapy to ensure treatment was delivered to a precise location. However, a new technique has allowed Ms Franke to be free of the permanent reminder.

The second new technique also tried by Ms Franke was the Deep Inspiration Breath Hold. The technique can be used when women develop left-sided breast cancer and reduces the effects of radiation to the heart, which minimises the risk of long-term cardiac complications.

“I was hesitant to commit to the treatment in the beginning but everyone was so wonderful in explaining the process,” Ms Franke said.

“I now won’t have the constant reminder that I once had cancer, like many women unfortunately do when they look down at their tattoos.

GenesisCare radiation oncologist Grace Ong said she was incredibly proud to deliver the two advancements for people living in the Greater Shepparton area.

“In replacement of traditional tattoo markers, we are using a new technique which is much more patient-friendly, and at the same time allows for highly precise daily treatment,” Dr Ong said.

“We are also pleased to announce the availability of Deep Inspiration Breath Hold for patients with left-sided breast cancer.

“This is a method where patients are asked to hold their breath during radiation, moving the heart further away from the chest wall."

Ms Franke said she felt privileged to access the revolutionary services locally.

“I had 20 days of consecutive treatment throughout the month of January,” Ms Franke said.

“I didn’t have to travel to access treatment like so many other people have had to do in the past.

“I continued to go to work throughout my treatment.

“Genesis would give me my appointments in the morning and I was in and out within an hour.”

The centre began treating both private and public cancer patients late last year.

