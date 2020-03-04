Hope for new trial to give Xavier a better quality of life

With his wide, cheeky grin, and bouncing-off-the-walls personality, you wouldn’t think Xavier Wynn was in constant pain.

The six-year-old has endured two incurable tumours since birth — a large one growing along his spine, left hip and left leg, and a smaller one in his brain.

The tumour in his back is caused by a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis 1, a condition where benign tumours of varying sizes to grow throughout the body.

Xavier suffers severe scoliosis as a result; the tumour has forced his spine into a near diagonal angle at 43 degrees.

In a bid to prevent further bending, he must wear a 10 mm thick plastic back brace, wrapped around his torso and perforated with large holes so he doesn’t overheat.

The tumour in Xavier’s brain is more of a mystery — it’s not necessarily neurofibromatosis-related, but is causing problems regardless, preventing him from forming words and developing fine motor skills.

But these challenges haven’t quelled Xavier's zest for life. He has just started Prep at St Anne’s College, Kialla, and is so far loving it, despite being beset with learning difficulties.

“School has been amazing,” his mum Karla Williams said.

“He’s going great — he has a speech app on an iPad where he can communicate with his teachers,” she said.

However, Xavier may be missing a few days of school soon.

His family is waiting to hear whether he’ll be considered for a drug trial, known as a Mek Inhibitor Research Trial, which, if successful, would shrink the growths that are putting pressure on his spine and brain.

Together fighting against neurofibromatosis: Xavier Wynn, Karla Williams, Danny Wynn and Zalia Wynn are holding a fun run later this month.

More than half of the children in a preliminary trial showed improvements when they took the quarter-of-a-million-dollar medication.

However, the trial is accepting just 60 children and young adults from Australia and New Zealand.

Karla said they would find out by the end of April if Xavier is accepted for the trial, and were hopeful he would fit the criteria.

“The tumours need to be growing so they can measure the benefits of the medication,” she said.

“His tumours are currently stable, so we’re not sure whether he will be considered.”

The benefit of the medication is it will buy Xavier some time before spinal fusion surgery is considered, a pathway that would stunt his growth for the rest of his life.

“We’re trying to get him to 16 years old before he has this surgery, but one surgeon said he would be lucky to get to nine,” Karla said.

Despite the perpetual uncertainty regarding Xavier's treatment options, there is one thing that’s definite, and that’s the family’s dedication to fundraise throughout the year for the Children’s Tumour Foundation.

The family's big event for the year is the upcoming Cupid’s Undie Run, a 1.5 km fun run where you can choose to strip down to your underwear for the charity run, which will be held at Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake on Sunday, March 22 from 10.30 am.

There will be an after-party at Shepparton's The Carrington, where prizes will be awarded for the best dressed and the team with the highest fundraising tally.

The foundation is aiming to raise $500 000 nationally, with all money raised to go towards CTF services including providing support for those affected around the country, raising community awareness and advancing medical research into the condition.

The Shepparton community has rallied behind the family's efforts, with the event being sponsored by The Athlete’s Foot, Plus Fitness, Harvey Norman and Greater Shepparton City Council.

Happy family: Xavier Wynn loves his sister Zalia, with parents Karla Williams and Danny Wynn.

Those who register early will receive a free pair of Calvin Klein undies to wear at the race.

This is the third year that Karla along with Xavier's dad Danny Wynn have organised the fun run — this is the second year in Shepparton, after they hosted the first in Geelong.

They have been supported by those close to them, including Xavier’s grandmother Kerry Connolly, and it’s a family affair for more than just Xavier’s sake.

Karla also has neurofibromatosis, but for her it has only caused light brown skin spots and small benign growths.

“I’m mildly affected,” she said.

“I didn’t think it would be this bad for him.”

While Xavier's condition isn’t life-threatening at the moment, the family is always on high alert, even with their youngest Zalia, who will remain under a close medical eye for the next few years.

And while the waiting and the day-to-day is undoubtedly exhausting, Karla remains dedicated to improving Xavier's quality of life.

“It’s just something to get on with,” she said.

And it helps that Xavier brightens up everyone’s day.

“He’s happy all the time,” she said.

“But it could just be because he doesn’t know any different.”

To donate, visit www.cupidsundierun.com.au/my-fundraising/24/karla-williams