National

New Zealand border deal ‘big win’ for NT

By AAP Newswire

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says a deal struck to allow New Zealand travellers into the Northern Territory is a "big win" for Top End tourism and jobs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison finalised a deal with his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Arden on Friday, paving the way for flights to the NT and NSW to restart from October 16.

"The fish are biting, the beers are cold, and we can't wait to share the Territory lifestyle with our Kiwi cousins," Mr Gunner wrote on Facebook.

"Anyone who has been in a COVID-19 hot spot in New Zealand will not be allowed to come here."

Kiwis who arrive in the NT will be exempt from quarantine, provided they are not in a designated hotspot.

The NT was included in the bubble after accepting the federal government's hotspot definition.

It means New Zealanders in places with more than three new cases over three days will be banned from quarantine-free travel to Australia.

Earlier, Transport Minister Michael McCormack said health officials had assessed New Zealand as a low risk of transmitting the disease to Australia.

"This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries," the deputy prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

Australians hoping to cross the Tasman will have to wait a little longer, with the New Zealand government not yet satisfied with Australia's infection rates.

