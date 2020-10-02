National

Tas to open to low risk states in October

By AAP Newswire

PETER GUTWEIN CORONAVIRUS PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania will reopen its borders to mainland states and territories with a low COVID-19 risk on October 26.

Premier Peter Gutwein said this includes South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland, the ACT and Northern Territory.

"As we move towards Christmas, Tasmanians (are) seeking to know if they will be able to visit and have visits from family and friends from interstate," Mr Gutwein said on Friday.

"Is important that we start moving towards welcoming back interstate visitors who play a vital role in growing our economy."

Tasmania won't reopen to Victoria, while the coronavirus situation in NSW will be monitored over the next week.

Mr Gutwein said the decision could be wound back at any time if public health advice changed.

"I want to stress if at any time the situation changes in these jurisdictions and the advice is that the risk is increasing or too high then we won't hesitate to change this decision," he said.

Tasmania's last coronavirus case was more than 50 days ago.

It was in March the first jurisdiction to close its borders.

Latest articles

National

Khawaja brother’s actions ‘crazy’: defence

Arsalan Khawaja’s move to frame a colleague with false terrorist claims was “preposterous” and “crazy”, his defence barrister has told a Sydney court.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld aims to open to NSW visitors from Nov

Queensland will reopen to visitors from NSW and allow up to 40 people to dance at weddings from November 1 under a new COVID Safe Future road map.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia to open border with New Zealand

Australia has struck a one-way travel deal to allow New Zealanders to enter limited parts of the country without having to quarantine on arrival.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire