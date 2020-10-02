National

Australia to open border with New Zealand

By AAP Newswire

ABS OVERSEAS ARRIVALS/DEPARTURES STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealanders will soon be allowed to visit NSW and the Northern Territory when Australia opens its first international border since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison finalised a deal with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Arden on Friday, paving the way for flights to restart from October 16.

Transport Minister Michael McCormack said health officials had assessed New Zealand as a low risk of transmitting the disease to Australia.

"This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries," the deputy prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

South Australia is likely to be the next jurisdiction included.

But Australians hoping to cross the Tasman will have to wait a little longer, with the New Zealand government not yet satisfied with Australia's infection rates.

Kiwis will be exempt from quarantine when arriving in Australia, provided they are not in a designated hotspot.

NSW and the NT were included in the bubble after accepting the federal government's hotspot definition.

That means New Zealanders in places with more than three new cases over three days will be banned from quarantine-free travel to Australia.

It signals intensified pressure on states to bow to the Commonwealth definition, which could also trigger interstate borders reopening.

The government predicts exempting New Zealand arrivals from quarantine will free up 325 hotel quarantine spots a week for returning Australians.

Mr McCormack said if Queensland agreed to the definition, a further 250 weekly spaces would become available.

He said the NT government was keen to see tourists visit the Top End.

"I have just gotten off the phone with chief minister (Michael) Gunner, who says the fish are biting and the beers are cold," he said.

"He wants to see as many of his New Zealand cousins and friends as possible."

The Nationals leader is hopeful the bubble will also lead to New Zealander sheep shearers entering the country.

The move could allow Pacific islanders to spend two weeks in New Zealand before coming to Australia to work during this summer's harvest.

"They can come and pick fruit, shear our sheep, fall in love," Mr McCormack said.

Latest articles

National

Khawaja brother’s actions ‘crazy’: defence

Arsalan Khawaja’s move to frame a colleague with false terrorist claims was “preposterous” and “crazy”, his defence barrister has told a Sydney court.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld aims to open to NSW visitors from Nov

Queensland will reopen to visitors from NSW and allow up to 40 people to dance at weddings from November 1 under a new COVID Safe Future road map.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia to open border with New Zealand

Australia has struck a one-way travel deal to allow New Zealanders to enter limited parts of the country without having to quarantine on arrival.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire