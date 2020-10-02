National

Coronavirus disability supports extended

By AAP Newswire

Disability Minister Stuart Robert

Temporary measures put in place to support disabled Australians through the coronavirus pandemic are being extended.

Participants in the National Disability Insurance Scheme will be given until February to use their plans to purchase assistive technologies such as smart devices worth up to $1500.

Residences where support workers return a positive test for coronavirus virus will continue to be deep-cleaned.

Additional supports will be provided to participants in supported accommodation who are required to self-isolate after testing positive.

"These temporary measures have proven effective so it's important the arrangements we put in place continue a while longer," Disability Minister Stuart Robert said on Friday.

Participants in NSW will be able to claim up to $50 a week for personal protective equipment until the end of October, while Victorians will have until at least the end of November.

Disability workers in both states, which have been hardest hit by coronavirus, will be given the same timelines to directly charge the responsible agency for protective gear such as surgical masks and face shields.

There are only a handful of active coronavirus cases among NDIS participants and workers across the country.

