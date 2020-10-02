National

Melb aged care resident ‘unable to shower’

By AAP Newswire

A sign outside an aged-care facility - AAP

1 of 1

The daughter of an elderly woman living in a Melbourne aged care facility says her mother has been confined to a small room and unable to shower for 45 days.

Sam Jensen-Muir said her 75-year-old mum, who has dementia, has been locked down at Brighton East's Princeton View Aged Care home since the facility recorded a coronavirus case on August 19.

"They can open a window but they can't go outside to get any exercise, they can't feel fresh air on their faces," Ms Jensen-Muir told 3AW radio on Friday.

"They're not allowed to shower for 45 days. This has had a huge mental and emotional effect.

"It's been incredibly difficult. She is literally crying to me every day saying she would rather die than live like this."

Ms Jensen-Muir said staff at the home have provided really good care but were also frustrated by the Department of Health and Human Services lockdown guidelines.

"Everyone is complaining about 14 days in quarantine and we're putting out most vulnerable people in our society (for) 45 days in their room," she said.

"The policy has got to change. I completely understand why they're doing it, to keep them safe, but there must be other goals."

Ms Jensen-Muir said the last COVID-19 case at the home was "well over 14 days ago" and her mother was being re-tested on Friday, with an easing of facility restrictions likely next week.

