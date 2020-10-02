SA lifts COVID-19 quarantine capacity

South Australia has established another COVID-19 quarantine hotel as it prepares to take more overseas arrivals.

SA currently has about 900 people in supervised hotel isolation but has the capacity to take more.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said another hotel had been added on Friday, taking the number of facilities now in operation to five.

"The repatriation of Australians is an ongoing commitment we have and we're doing our bit to support that," Mr Stevens told reporters.

"Obviously that comes with a resource commitment both from a police, health and security point of view.

"We won't make a further commitment to increasing the number of hotels available until we know we can properly resource it and safely manage the people."

Emergency Services Minister Vincent Tarzia said the state government would continue to work closely with police to ensure they had the resources necessary to manage the state's response to COVID-19.

He said about 600 police were involved in that exercise at any given time, including those managing SA's border with Victoria.

From Saturday, patrons in licensed pubs and restaurants across SA will be allowed to drink while standing, provided they are in outdoor areas, as the state moves to ease more coronavirus restrictions.

SA will also ease measures on the events sector to allow private functions with a maximum of 150 people, including weddings, to serve drinks to people who are standing and to allow dancing.

Premier Steven Marshall said the measures would provide a boost to jobs and the wider economy.

"This is going to employ thousands of people very, very soon," he said.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the changes reflected continued improvements in coronavirus numbers in NSW, and the reduction in federal government assistance for local workers.

She said it was a matter of balancing the health risks against the potential economic benefits.

"When you weigh up the health risks and the economic risks, I felt what was proposed was sensible," she said.

Mr Stevens said police would continue to take a realistic approach to enforcing the new measures with the success of the changes dictating any further easing of restrictions.

But he also urged everyone to continue to do all they could to keep the coronavirus at bay.

"Regularly seeing days of no infections does lend itself to a level of complacency creeping in," the commissioner said.

"We have seen excellent compliance from the community generally.

"We just want people to continue what they're doing and act in a safe way."