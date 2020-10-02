National

Man to be tried for caseworker’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice (file image)

A Sydney man has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing murder of his 62-year-old caseworker on the grounds of mental illness.

Peter John Kemball, 40, is charged with murdering community health nurse Stephen James Douglas on November 28, 2019 in Kendall's Balmain East home.

Police were called to the property after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Kemball entered a plea of not guilty on the grounds of mental illness.

Justice Robert Allan Hulme was told two psychiatrists agreed Kemball was fit to be tried and the defence of mental illness was available to him.

A judge-alone trial, with an estimate of one day, was listed for November 2.

NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association previously said Mr Douglas was a very well-respected advocate for improvements in mental health and a mentor to colleagues.

Dr Teresa Anderson, the boss of his local health agency, described his death of "devastating loss" - a sentiment echoed by Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

