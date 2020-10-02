Queensland’s $200m Virgin deal close

National

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has indicated a $200 million investment deal with Virgin Australia could be sealed by Tuesday.

The deal being negotiated with the airline's new owners Bain Capital is expected to keep Virgin's headquarters in Brisbane and maintain regional air routes in the state.

The government is running out of time to finalise an agreement with parliament dissolved on Tuesday ahead of the state election on October 31.

Ms Palaszczuk expects to make an announcement about a deal early next week.

"Let me make it very clear, we support the regional jobs that Virgin brings," she said on Friday.

"And if you're talking about growing the Queensland economy and backing the regions, we need Virgin, and part of that deal is about having the headquarters remain here in Queensland."

The Liberal National Party has pledged to end the talks with Virgin if they are elected to government.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander has said that $200 million would be better off invested in a tourism and marketing fund for the state.

He also promised to publicly release details of the negotiations, which the state government have kept in commercial confidentiality.

"It is just a waste of Queensland taxpayers' money," Mr Mander said.

"If it's signed beforehand, we have said, we will not rip up contracts, we're not in the business of doing that. But if it's not, it's what we have to reconsider."

Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.

