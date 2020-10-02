Palmer targets key seat in Qld election

Clive Palmer has thrown a spanner into the works of the Queensland election campaign in the form of his wife, as the major parties joust for regional votes.

Anna Palmer was revealed as the United Australia Party candidate for Currumbin on Friday, just 28 days out from the election.

The Gold Coast seat is held by the Liberal National Party's Laura Gerber with a 2.1 per cent margin.

Labor have been considering targeting Currumbin, but the UAP intervention could derail their plan.

Ms Palmer says she is running against the Labor government's handling of compassionate exemptions to its COVID-19 border restrictions.

"As a mother, I am appalled with how the current Queensland Labor government is treating families,'' Ms Palmer said in a statement on Friday.

Ms Palmer unsuccessfully sought preselection by her husband's party for the Gold Coast seat of Gaven in 2014.

Meanwhile, the major parties continue their efforts to win over voters in the regions.

State treasurer Cameron Dick has announced $40 million in funding for a $175 million entertainment precinct at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba.

The Wagner family project includes a motorsport venue, a driver-training centre and a 40,000-seat performing arts venue.

Mr Dick called on the federal government to match the state's commitment.

"We are keen to start construction early next year to help kick start the economy post COVID-19," he said.

Wellcamp is in Condamine, one of the LNP's safest seats, held by Pat Weir.

LNP's Trevor Watts holds nearby Toowoomba North by only 5.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, LNP leader Deb Frecklington arrived in Cairns following her Bruce Highway road trip.

She has been promoting her plan to widen 1450km of the road from two to four lanes, which will cost the state $440 million per year for the next 15 years.

"It is this sort of vision that Queenslanders deserve, it is only the LNP that has a plan to drag Queensland out of this recession," Ms Frecklington said.

The project depends on federal funding of $1.76 billion per year, which the LNP is confident of securing.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander would not reveal his party's costings, but promised no public-service job cuts.

"We'll detail those towards the end of the election campaign, which is normal practice," he said.

The LNP leaders were speaking in Cairns, where Labor holds three of their most marginal seats.

Craig Crawford holds Barron River by 1.9 per cent, Michael Healy has a 3.4 per cent margin in Cairns and Cynthia Lui has a 5.8 per cent lead in Cook.

Queenslanders go the polls on October 31.