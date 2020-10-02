National

Vic mum who defrauded Centrelink jailed

By AAP Newswire

Centrelink office signage (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian mother who defrauded Centrelink to help fund her family's holidays will spend two-and-a-half months behind bars.

Jade Cheasley, 31, lied so she could receive $102,086 in parenting payments she was not entitled to between March 2013 and May 2018.

She was jailed in Victoria's County Court on Friday for a total of 18 months.

Judge Mark Dean ordered Cheasley serve two-and-a-half months before being released into the community on a court order.

Cheasley lived with her husband and their three children at Craigieburn, north of Melbourne.

But she told Centrelink she was separated from her husband in order to receive a parenting payment designed for singles.

Instead, the money went towards Cheasley's "entitled lifestyle".

She and her husband bought an investment property, and took their children on interstate and overseas holidays.

Court documents showed Cheasley's husband earned $226,000 as the director of a roofing business. He has not been charged.

Cheasley pleaded guilty to dishonestly causing a loss for the Commonwealth, and also to giving false and misleading evidence to a commonwealth entity.

She is in remission from myeloid leukaemia.

Judge Dean found the COVID-19 pandemic would make her time in prison harder because of her compromised immune system.

He accepted Cheasley was remorseful and unlikely to reoffend. She is due to be released from prison on December 16.

After that, she will spend more than 15 months on a recognisance release order.

Latest articles

News

Applications open for local apprenticeship

APPLICATIONS are now open for a highly sought-after apprenticeship program with CitiPower and Powercor looking to fill 10 new field roles across the state. Last year, almost 800 people applied for the program and there has already been significant...

Anna McGuinness
News

Lovely Lacey is looking for a lap to lay on

LACEY may be little, but she could grow up to be a lean, mean, crime-fighting machine just like her namesake. This three-month-old domestic short hair may be a bit small for all that right now, but that is no reason to doubt her abilities. At...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Bushfire danger period in effect in Murray River Council

THE bushfire danger period has officially come into effect in Murray River Council, which is part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s Mid Murray Zone. It means anyone wishing to light a fire in the zone will require a permit. “Anybody...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire