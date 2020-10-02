Brands charge up battery recycling scheme

National

Australians will soon be able to recycle used batteries with two major suppliers joining an industry stewardship scheme.

Energizer and Duracell have committed to the voluntary scheme, which last month received approval from the consumer watchdog.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said about 810 million AA batteries - 16,650 tonnes - go to landfill each year.

As battery shells break down, their hazardous chemicals leach into soil and groundwater.

"The decision by Energizer and Duracell to now come on board sends a strong signal to industry and to consumers that it is time to recycle," Ms Ley said on Friday.

"We need to see all industry sectors focusing on a circular economy that will create new jobs, grow the economy and reduce pressure on the environment."

The battery stewardship scheme sees producers take responsibility for the product from its design to end-of-life.

There are currently various ways batteries can be recycled in Australia, through stores like Battery World and initiatives such as ecobatt.

Assistant minister for waste reduction Trevor Evans said the government had expected industry to step up.

"We are delighted that industry, and in this case two major international brands, have now risen to the challenge ahead."

