Qld aims to open to NSW visitors from Nov

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. - AAP

NSW visitors are set to be allowed into Queensland without undergoing mandatory quarantine, and up to 40 people will be able to hit the dancefloor at weddings in the Sunshine State from November 1.

The state government's COVID Safe Future Plan, which lays out a roadmap until the end of 2020, was released on Friday.

Under the plan NSW travellers could enter Queensland without undergoing quarantine from November 1, provided there are no unlinked cases of community transmission in the southern state over the next 29 days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says up to 40 people will also be allowed to dance at weddings from November, and in the more immediate term people will be able to stand at bars and pubs and drink from 4pm on Friday.

"I hope this gives Queenslanders confidence to get out there and enjoy this state," she said.

"We've been able to do things more in Queensland because we have taken those proactive steps we've kept Queenslanders safe, and that means now that Queenslanders can enjoy Queensland, even more."

Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday but they were ship crew and not exposed to the community, with just six active cases overall.

Under the roadmap Queenslanders will be allowed to gather in groups of up to 50 people in homes and public spaces from December 1.

From that date the maximum number of people allowed at events with a COVID-safe checklist will rise from 500 to 1500.

Unlimited numbers of people will also be allowed to dance at weddings with COVID-safe plans.

