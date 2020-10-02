Aussies urged to prepare for fire and rain

Australians still reeling from the coronavirus crisis are being warned to brace for bushfires and damaging rains.

Significant vegetation growth and above-average temperatures have combined to create the potential for a devastating fire season across southern parts of Australia.

In the north, La Nina conditions threaten to create terrible storms, cyclones and floods.

Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud is urging people to prepare for disasters over summer.

"While we can work with authorities to properly prepare, it's also critical families, households and individuals do what they can to prepare themselves," he said on Friday.

"By planning ahead, people can reduce the risk of injury and damage to property."