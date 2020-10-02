Volunteer nurses want quarantine paid for

Two South Australian nurses who volunteered to work in Victoria to help treat elderly people infected during the state's second wave of coronavirus say they have been left out of pocket.

Tanya Clarke, from Mt Gambier, worked with COVID-19 positive patients in aged care at Melbourne's Epping Private Hospital during almost eight weeks of stage-four restrictions.

Julie Wigzell, from Adelaide, spent seven weeks working at the same facility.

But both nurses, who have since tested negative to COVID-19, have been shocked to discover they and two other Adelaide health workers will not be paid for the two weeks they have to spend in quarantine on their return to SA.

Ms Clarke is due to head back to the state on Monday, when she will begin her 14-day lockdown.

Ms Wigzell is currently in her sixth day of quarantine at the Pullman Adelaide hotel in the city's Hindmarsh Square.

Ms Clarke and Ms Wigzell, who work for Healthcare Australia, say the operators of Epping Private Hospital should foot their quarantine bills.

"I just feel we've helped out and contributed to the health of Victorians, we should be remunerated," Ms Clarke said in a statement issued by the SA branch of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation.

"We were told we would be paid and then all of a sudden the goalposts changed."

ANMF SA Branch Secretary Associate Professor Elizabeth Dabars described the treatment of the nurses as "appalling".

"To be denied payment while in quarantine after making such a huge sacrifice just beggars belief," she said.