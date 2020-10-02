National

No new locally acquired virus cases in NSW

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has again implored people to remain vigilant and to keep coming forward for COVID-19 testing even as the state goes six days with no community transmission.

One locally acquired case was included in the records in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, however Ms Berejiklian confirmed the case was an old infection.

"What it demonstrates is that our suspicions of the disease lurking in the community without us getting every single case has proven to be the case," the premier told reporters on Thursday.

Two other cases were recorded from 13,072 tests - both returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

In the past nine days, the state has recorded only one new locally acquired case.

"We can't let complacency get in the way of us continuing to make sure we do everything we can to keep the virus at bay," the premier said.

About 150,000 more NSW residents are now free to travel to Queensland after the Sunshine State's border bubble shifted 100 kilometres further south.

From Thursday residents in the Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes have been added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble.

For months people from NSW coming to Queensland from outside the old border bubble were required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

Ms Berejiklian is adamant all border restrictions should be removed but Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says that will not happen until NSW has 28 days without a case of locally acquired COVID-19.

