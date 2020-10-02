National

End to NSW-Qld border stoush in sight

By AAP Newswire

Checkpoint on the Queensland-New South Wales border. - AAP

1 of 1

The border stoush between Queensland and NSW could soon be over, with an end date for restrictions announced as NSW records seven days without a single locally transmitted case of COVID-19.

Four new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday - all returned travellers in hotel quarantine, including one from Victoria.

In the past 10 days, the state has recorded only one new locally acquired case.

NSW's streak of zero community transmission comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday announced NSW residents will soon be able to travel to the Sunshine State without quarantining, with the border set to reopen on November 1.

Ms Palaszczuk said the hard border will lift the day after Queenslanders head to the polls - provided NSW has had no mystery cases of COVID-19 in the 28 days prior.

The announcement follows months of tension between Ms Palaszczuk and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian over the issue.

From Thursday residents in the Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley including Casino and Evans Head, Glen Innes and 41 other NSW postcodes were added to the Queensland-NSW border bubble.

For months people from NSW coming to Queensland from outside the old border bubble were required to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

Latest articles

News

Applications open for local apprenticeship

APPLICATIONS are now open for a highly sought-after apprenticeship program with CitiPower and Powercor looking to fill 10 new field roles across the state. Last year, almost 800 people applied for the program and there has already been significant...

Anna McGuinness
News

Lovely Lacey is looking for a lap to lay on

LACEY may be little, but she could grow up to be a lean, mean, crime-fighting machine just like her namesake. This three-month-old domestic short hair may be a bit small for all that right now, but that is no reason to doubt her abilities. At...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Bushfire danger period in effect in Murray River Council

THE bushfire danger period has officially come into effect in Murray River Council, which is part of the NSW Rural Fire Service’s Mid Murray Zone. It means anyone wishing to light a fire in the zone will require a permit. “Anybody...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Victoria lockdown eased as COVID-19 fades

The Victorian government has further eased lockdown measures and lifted a night curfew but the premier is warning people not to be complacent about COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic high-risk workers set for test blitz

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced workers in high-risk industries will be tested for coronavirus each week as the state looks towards opening up.

AAP Newswire
National

Andrews offers hope for October roadmap

Daniel Andrews says the planned October 26 changes to COVID-19 restrictions, which include the end of Melbourne’s curfew, might happen earlier in the month.

AAP Newswire